BEN YOUNG | A shot of hope and a test of US leadership

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The arrival of lenacapravir in Africa (a twice-yearly injection for HIV prevention) should be one of the most hopeful public health stories of our time.

After four decades of a pandemic that has killed more than 40-million people, science has delivered a tool that could dramatically reduce new infections, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where adolescent girls and young women remain disproportionately affected. For communities burdened by daily pill regimens, stigma and fragile health systems, this innovation could be transformative.

But whether that promise is realised depends on more than scientific breakthroughs. It depends on the global health infrastructure that delivers them — infrastructure built largely by two of the most successful instruments of American development and soft power in modern history: the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) and the US Agency for International Development (USAid).

For more than two decades Pepfar and USAid have embodied the best of American leadership abroad — not through force but through partnership and lives saved.

Launched in 2003 under president George W Bush, Pepfar was the largest commitment by any nation to combat a single disease. It was bold, bipartisan and unapologetically humanitarian. Since then it has been credited with saving more than 25-million lives and supporting treatment for over 20-million people each year. Entire generations in Africa are alive because antiretroviral therapy reached them in time.

USAid has provided the operational backbone — training health workers, strengthening laboratories, building supply chains and supporting community organisations. These investments did more than fight HIV; they built institutions and trust. US-funded clinics became tangible proof of solidarity. In many African nations the HIV response has been one of the most visible and respected forms of American engagement.

That legacy makes the current moment especially consequential. Recent reductions and restructuring of US foreign assistance under President Donald Trump have significantly affected global health programmes, including HIV services historically supported by Pepfar and implemented through USAid. Budget proposals have suggested steep cuts, and administrative changes have disrupted delivery systems. Clinics have reported service interruptions. Community outreach has narrowed. Prevention programmes targeting vulnerable populations have struggled to maintain operations.

The consequences are measured not only in projections but also in lives. According to independent monitoring compiled by Impact Counter, cuts to US global health assistance are associated with about 500,000 excess deaths among children worldwide. In the context of HIV alone, a child dies of Aids about every 31 minutes. These are not abstract figures; they represent infants who never reach their first birthday, adolescents who lose access to treatment, and families shattered by preventable loss.

In the context of HIV alone, a child dies of Aids about every 31 minutes.

When paediatric antiretroviral programmes falter, when prevention of mother-to-child transmission services are interrupted, mortality rises swiftly and mercilessly.

Independent modelling from global health researchers and multilateral agencies similarly warns that sustained funding shortfalls could lead to millions of additional HIV infections and preventable Aids-related deaths in the coming years. Even temporary disruptions in antiretroviral therapy can trigger viral rebound, increase transmission and foster drug resistance — eroding decades of progress.

The stakes are not only humanitarian. They are strategic. For decades, Pepfar has been one of the most admired American initiatives on the African continent. It generated bipartisan support at home and diplomatic goodwill abroad. In an era of intensifying geopolitical competition, sustained American engagement through health has been a powerful differentiator. Health partnerships build long-term relationships, strengthen institutions and create space for broader co-operation in trade, education and security.

Retreating from that leadership risks ceding both moral authority and strategic influence. This is where lenacapravir becomes more than a medical breakthrough — it becomes a test of political will. Clinical trials show near-complete protection against HIV infection with just two injections per year. For young women in Southern Africa and for key populations facing stigma, it could be transformative.

But innovation without infrastructure is merely aspirational. Lenacapravir requires trained doctors and nurses, reliable supply chains and community engagement. Those systems were painstakingly built through Pepfar and USAid investments. If they collapse, so too does the ability to scale new prevention tools equitably.

With US midterm elections approaching in 2026, voters and legislators will soon face choices that extend beyond domestic debates. Control of Congress will shape federal appropriations and oversight — including funding for global health programmes like Pepfar and USAid.

This is not an argument against accountability or reform. Efficiency matters. African governments must continue increasing domestic investment and ownership of their HIV responses. But the idea that American global health leadership is expendable misunderstands both its impact and its return.

Pepfar stands as one of the most successful foreign policy initiatives of the 21st century. It married moral clarity with strategic foresight. It proved that American generosity and national interest can align — that saving lives abroad strengthens America’s standing in the world.

HIV deaths fell sharply where treatment expanded. Mother-to-child transmission plummeted. Health systems strengthened through HIV investments later proved vital during Ebola outbreaks and the Covid-19 pandemic. These are measurable outcomes of sustained commitment.

With US midterm elections approaching in 2026, voters and legislators will soon face choices that extend beyond domestic debates. Control of Congress will shape federal appropriations and oversight — including funding for global health programmes like Pepfar and USAid. At stake is not simply a line item in the federal budget, but whether the US continues to lead in the fight against HIV at a moment when scientific innovation has opened new possibilities.

Lenacapravir offers a chance to accelerate the end of Aids as a public health threat. But scientific progress alone will not finish the job. It must be paired with sustained political and financial commitment. The shot of hope is here. The question is whether American leadership will match it.

Young is an American infectious disease specialist with three decades of experience in global public health and HIV medicine, collaborating with public health institutions including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organisation and the UN. He is currently a senior medical adviser at Wellness Equity Alliance.