DAVID MARTINON | Fostering collective action for a reformed international order

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”The great risk of the times we are living in is the risk of … seeing the ‘might is right’ mentality prevail,” French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture:

he international order is increasingly fragmented, and its foundations are being eroded.

Since World War 2, there have never been so many armed conflicts. Trade tensions and imbalances linked to the growth models of the major global economic regions are weakening us collectively. The war in the Middle East is just the latest example of the difficulty of resolving disputes through diplomacy.

“The great risk of the times we are living in is the risk of … seeing the ‘might is right’ mentality prevail. It is the risk of seeing the egotism of a few individuals prevail,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in September 2025 as he addressed the UN General Assembly. That is why a reformed international order must emerge to produce a fairer, more effective system, under the banner of renewed multilateralism.

This dynamic of revamping multilateral action will also contribute to bringing a lasting and fair peace for the people of Ukraine to stop Russia’s illegal aggression, as well as to promote a lasting solution to enforce the peace process in Gaza.

In the Middle East, while recalling that the Iranian regime bears an overwhelming responsibility in the current conflict through its constant efforts to undermine international security, France insists that international law must prevail.

France does not support regime change by force and will continue encouraging de-escalation to find a political solution through diplomatic channels.

This year the G7 will meet in France, with its presidency culminating in the summit of heads of state and government in Évian on June 15-17.

France does not support regime change by force and will continue encouraging de-escalation to find a political solution through diplomatic channels.

France’s ambition for its presidency is to address structural factors of geopolitical destabilisation and economic imbalances and enhance the resilience of our societies while overhauling our partnerships with the most vulnerable countries.

The work of the G7 should foster balanced, sustainable global growth for all.

France will also work to ensure that we can, collectively, strengthen the resilience of our strategic supply chains, co-operate to fight drug trafficking, and build safe digital environments for our children.

The protection of our environment must also be a priority, with a focus on biodiversity, the oceans and water.

To find a comprehensive, sustainable answer to these challenges, dialogue between the richest countries will not suffice. The French G7 presidency has therefore decided to involve major emerging economies and regional partners in its work. The contribution of these countries is crucial concerning a growing number of issues, from global governance to reconstruction and the fight against cross-cutting threats.

True to its role as the initiator of the format in 1975, France aims to show that the G7, which was born in response to the first oil crisis, upholds a common vision of global prosperity based on three principles: solidarity between nations, economic stability and collective responsibility.

France’s G7 presidency aims to be one of balance, convergence and results, to produce real progress for everyone’s security and prosperity.

• Martinon is the French ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi.