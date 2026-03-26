LENIAS HWENDA | Drive to make HIV-prevention shot in SA could reshape industry

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The resurgence of “America First” industrial policy is reshaping global supply chains in ways that extend far beyond geopolitics. Countries are treating pharmaceutical production not merely as a commercial activity but as a strategic capability. Medicines, vaccines and complex biologics are now part of national security calculations.

For South Africa this shift raises an uncomfortable question. How secure is access to critical medical technologies if global supply chains fracture again? That question has become particularly urgent in the context of HIV prevention.

South Africa is home to the world’s largest HIV epidemic. It has about 7.8-million people living with the virus and about 170,000 new infections are recorded annually. The country is attempting to position itself as a manufacturer of one of the most promising new HIV prevention technologies yet — the long-acting injection lenacapavir.

Developed by Gilead Sciences, lenacapavir represents a dramatic change in how HIV prevention can be delivered. Instead of requiring daily pills for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), the medicine can be administered as an injection just twice a year.

For many people, that difference is important. Daily adherence has long been one of the biggest obstacles to effective prevention programmes. A twice-yearly injection makes protection far easier to maintain. But while the scientific breakthrough has captured global attention, the politics of who manufactures the medication is just as consequential.

South Africa imports 60%-70% of its finished medicines, and almost all of the active pharmaceutical ingredients used to produce them. The result is a pharmaceutical trade deficit that now exceeds R30bn a year. It means that despite the country running one of the world’s largest HIV treatment programmes, the technologies that sustain it are overwhelmingly produced elsewhere.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the risks embedded in that model. That experience has since triggered a broader reassessment of how dependent countries should be on external production for essential health technologies.

In that context the idea of manufacturing lenacapavir locally is not simply about one medical product, but whether South Africa can move further up the pharmaceutical value chain.

If the attempt succeeds the economic implications could be considerable. South Africa’s pharmaceutical market is worth about R70bn a year, yet the country remains heavily dependent on imports.

The country has already tried to secure a place in the lenacapavir production landscape. In an earlier licensing round conducted by Gilead Sciences, several South African pharmaceutical companies — including Aspen Pharmacare and Cipla Medpro — submitted bids to manufacture the injection. None was selected. The main barrier was technical capacity, particularly the ability to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient, which requires a highly complex multistep chemical synthesis.

That setback did not end the ambition. The South African National Aids Council (SANAC) is now co-ordinating a renewed effort to identify a local manufacturer capable of producing generic versions of the medical product under licence.

If the attempt succeeds the economic implications could be considerable. South Africa’s pharmaceutical market is worth about R70bn a year, yet the country remains heavily dependent on imports. Building capacity to produce advanced medicines locally could gradually reduce that reliance while strengthening a high-value manufacturing sector.

Producing lenacapavir at scale demands sophisticated facilities, highly trained technical teams and strict regulatory oversight. (Canva)

The global market for long-acting HIV prevention alone could be substantial. Across Africa more than 25-million people are living with HIV. Millions more remain at risk of infection. Even relatively modest uptake of long-acting prevention could translate into billions of dollars in annual demand over time.

For South African manufacturers entering this supply chain would mean more than producing a single medicine. Long-acting formulations represent one of the fastest-growing areas of pharmaceutical innovation. Similar technologies are being explored for tuberculosis treatments, psychiatric medicines and other chronic conditions. Developing expertise in complex injectable manufacturing could position local companies to participate in that broader wave of pharmaceutical innovation.

There is also a labour dimension. Advanced pharmaceutical production requires specialised skills — chemical engineers, formulation scientists, regulatory experts and quality assurance specialists. Expanding this sector would support high-value employment while deepening the country’s scientific and technical capabilities.

None of this will be easy. Producing lenacapavir at scale demands sophisticated facilities, highly trained technical teams and strict regulatory oversight. Technology transfer agreements would need to be secured, and local manufacturers would have to demonstrate that they can meet global quality standards.

Producing lenacapavir at scale demands sophisticated facilities, highly trained technical teams and strict regulatory oversight. Technology transfer agreements would need to be secured, and local manufacturers would have to demonstrate that they can meet global quality standards.

If SANAC fails, one possible path forward is a phased approach. South African companies could initially import the active ingredient while carrying out formulation, filling and packaging locally. Over time, domestic production of the ingredient itself could be developed. This model is widely used in pharmaceutical technology transfer and allows countries to build capabilities progressively.

South Africa would also not be the first African country to produce lenacapavir. Gilead has already granted a licence to Eva Pharma in Egypt, which is expected to become the first on the continent to begin production. Yet, there is strong strategic logic in expanding manufacturing capacity in South Africa as well.

Africa has big needs and South Africa is at the epicentre of the global HIV epidemic. It runs one of the world’s largest treatment and prevention programmes. Locating production closer to where demand is greatest could improve supply resilience while strengthening regional health security.

The broader lesson is that the geography of pharmaceutical manufacturing is changing. As governments prioritise domestic production of essential technologies, regions that lack manufacturing capacity risk becoming increasingly dependent on others’ strategic choices.

For South Africa, the effort to manufacture lenacapavir is therefore about more than a new HIV prevention injection. It is a test of whether the country can translate its scientific expertise, regulatory strength and industrial base into participation in the next generation of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

If it succeeds, the payoff could be measured not only in improved access to a breakthrough medicine, but in the gradual emergence of a more resilient and technologically sophisticated political health economy. With geopolitics increasingly shaping who gets access to lifesaving technologies, that capacity will be invaluable.

• Hwenda is founder and CEO of Medicines for Africa