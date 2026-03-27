LETTERS TO THE EDITOR | Police generals should reapply for their jobs

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Police generals should reapply for their jobs

The criminal summons served on national police commissioner Fannie Masemola on Wednesday refers: (“Presidency may appoint acting police chief after Fannie Masemola summons”, March 25.)

The general is not the first, and is most unlikely to be the last, senior member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to face criminal charges arising out of criminal wrongdoing, especially in relation to police tenders of the kind negotiated by the well-dressed but notorious “tenderpreneur” Vusi Musi “Cat” Motlala.

Though the contract in question, a R360m deal for medical services to the SAPS, has been cancelled, the malfeasance in the tender processes has not been addressed legally by the criminal justice administration until now.

The rot in the upper echelons of the SAPS is clearly widespread and deep. What to do about it, in a manner that exacts accountability and promotes responsiveness to the needs of the people of SA, is an open question.

These are issues that were addressed by associate professor Irvin Kinnes of the University of Cape Town at a conference last week. He suggested that consideration be given to terminating the services of all the (far too many) generals in the SAPS. Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi himself has stated under oath in parliament that the SAPS has far too many generals.

There is precedent for a “decapitation” move of this kind. The Goldstone Commission, appointed at the end of old South Africa, recommended termination of the services of generals in the military who were resisting the dawn of democracy. About 30 of them were fired based on this recommendation.

Those SAPS generals who wish to be re-employed and do not have skeletons in their cupboards ought to be given the opportunity of applying after they have had their probity, integrity and honesty checked in lie detector tests and other relevant metrics, including undergoing a lifestyle audit administered by the auditor-general. If he has nothing to hide, Gen Masemola could consider taking such tests to avoid his apparently imminent suspension.

It may be comprehensively invidious and ill-advised to appoint an acting chief of police in the present circumstances within the SAPS given that both the Madlanga commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee have yet to report to the executive and legislature respectively.

Paul Hoffman

Accountability Now

BEE research misrepresented

While Michael Avery is entitled to argue against BEE, it is fair to question whether he is entitled to present his anti-BEE conclusions as though they were also the conclusions of the scholarship he cites, when there’s evidence that they are not (“BEE has become a gatekeeper to patronage, not a pathway to growth”, March 24).

The Chipkin and Vidojević journal article on which Avery relies is about elite contestation within the ANC and the way party control over state appointments and access to public authority can become a gate to patronage. Avery takes the article’s vocabulary, especially “the gate” and “patronage”, and repurposes it for a far broader anti-BEE argument that the article itself does not make.

This is not a minor simplification. It changes the subject. An ANC-centred academic study of patronage politics becomes, in Avery’s borrowed authority as a Business Day columnist, an apparent scholarly verdict on BEE. It is not. In fact, the journal article does not mention BEE at all.

One may criticise BEE’s design, implementation, abuses and unintended consequences. But that argument should be made honestly and on its own evidence, not by selectively borrowing the authority and lexicon of a different piece of scholarship. Likewise, a headline may simplify, but it should not substitute a columnist’s conclusion for an academic paper’s actual thesis.

Dr Setumo Mohapi

Johannesburg

Fuel levy increase is ill-timed

There are growing concerns regarding the planned fuel levy increase that is set to take effect on April 1, as announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana during the tabling of this year’s national budget.

While the adjustment is said to be in line with inflation, the current economic climate tells a different story. The weakening rand, coupled with broader economic pressures, continues to place an unbearable burden on ordinary South Africans.

An increase in the fuel levy at this time will have a direct and severe impact on the cost of living. Transport costs will rise, food prices will inevitably follow and already struggling households will be pushed further into financial distress.

The government should therefore urgently reconsider and delay the implementation of this increase. Relief measures, not additional burdens, are what South Africans need at this critical moment.

Economic decisions must reflect the lived realities of the people. Now is the time for responsive leadership that prioritises affordability, stability and the wellbeing of all citizens.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

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