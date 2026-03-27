MATTHEW MARRIAN | Beware of the smartest person in the room

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The writer says the smartest person in the room is often the most convincing, but not necessarily the most correct.

Early in my career a mentor said something to me that has stuck ever since: always question the smartest person in the room. At the time it felt counterintuitive. Surely the person with the deepest knowledge is the one you should listen to most closely? In many cases that is true, but that was not really the point he was making.

What he was getting at is something far more subtle and important ― the person who understands a subject best is also the person most capable of telling a convincing story about it. When deep knowledge meets confidence, it becomes easy for that person to make their view sound not just plausible, but obvious.

We have all experienced this, sitting in a presentation, listening to a podcast or reading something from a recognised expert, when everything just clicks, the argument flows, the logic is tight, the data supports the conclusion and you find yourself nodding along because it all makes sense.

The problem is that what you are hearing is not the truth in any absolute sense, it is a version of the truth, shaped by that person’s lens, their incentives, their experiences and their biases.

I have been reminded of this many times over the years in different settings, but it has come through particularly strongly again in recent weeks when I have sat through several presentations and had numerous conversations on events in the Middle East.

Each person has been credible, each argument well-constructed, each view delivered with conviction, and yet many of those views pointed in completely different directions. They couldn’t all be right, and that is exactly the point.

In complex environments, whether it is geopolitics, markets or the economy, there is rarely a single clean answer. What you get instead are competing interpretations of incomplete information, and the more articulate the person delivering that interpretation the more convincing it becomes.

The real risk is not that experts are wrong, but that we stop questioning them, because once that happens we are no longer thinking, we are simply accepting.

You see this play out all the time in investing. The confident fund manager with a clear macro view, the strategist who can explain exactly what is coming next, the podcast guest who turns uncertainty into something that sounds like clarity. It is incredibly seductive because certainty always is, especially when money is involved.

The real risk is not that experts are wrong, but that we stop questioning them, because once that happens we are no longer thinking, we are simply accepting.

This is also where DIY investors often gets caught out. Not because they lack intelligence, but because they are constantly exposed to highly polished, highly confident viewpoints without the framework to interrogate them properly. One compelling narrative becomes a decision, then another replaces it and before long the portfolio reflects a series of convincing stories rather than a coherent strategy.

Layer on top of that the role of algorithms and social media, where the most confident and simplified views get amplified, and you have an environment that rewards conviction over nuance. The loudest voice often travels the furthest, not the most balanced one, which only increases the risk of anchoring decisions to incomplete thinking.

When done properly, good advice is not about having all the answers or being the smartest voice in the room; it is about creating a structure in which multiple views can be tested, challenged and filtered before any decision is made. It is slower, often less exciting, but far more robust over time.

In a world where access to information is no longer the advantage it once was, and where intelligent, well-spoken opinions are everywhere, your edge is not proximity to smart people — it is your ability to stay grounded when you are surrounded by them.

The smartest person in the room is often the most convincing, but not necessarily the most correct.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.