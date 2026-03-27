RAMATEU MONYOKOLO | Understanding phantom demand and non-revenue water

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South Africa does not primarily suffer from excessive water use — it suffers from excessive water loss, the writer says.

South Africa’s water crisis is shaped by several overlapping pressures, which include but are not limited to rising consumption, ageing infrastructure, inadequate skills, infrastructure sabotage, illegal connections, failure to prioritise water infrastructure and growing frustration from communities.

Amid this complex reality two technical terms are often invoked interchangeably and inaccurately: phantom demand and non-revenue water. When these concepts are blurred the result is not only conceptual confusion but also policy paralysis, as decisionmakers struggle to diagnose the real sources of water losses and demand pressures.

Phantom demand is frequently portrayed as excessive or irresponsible consumption by households and industry. This framing is convenient, but incomplete. In technical terms, phantom demand refers to apparent water use that does not correspond to real, beneficial consumption. It is demand that appears in system measurements but is not actually being used productively by consumers.

Phantom demand arises primarily from three sources: inaccurate or nonfunctional metering, unaccounted system losses masquerading as consumption, and poor demand modelling that fails to distinguish between legitimate use and systemic inefficiency. In other words, phantom demand is often a measurement failure, not a behavioural one.

When a municipality reports high demand without being able to disaggregate how much water is actually reaching end-users, how much is lost in transit, and how much is never measured correctly, the resulting “demand” figure becomes a statistical artefact. Planning based on such data often leads to incorrect conclusions, frequently suggesting that new supply must be built rather than that existing systems need to be repaired.

By contrast, non-revenue water is a well-defined concept. It refers to water that is supplied but does not generate income. It includes physical losses through leaks and bursts, commercial losses from theft and meter inaccuracies, and authorised but unbilled consumption.

When a municipality reports high demand without being able to disaggregate how much water is actually reaching end-users, how much is lost in transit, and how much is never measured correctly, the resulting “demand” figure becomes a statistical artefact.

In South Africa, non-revenue water levels routinely exceed 40% nationally, with some municipalities far worse. This is structural failure. Non-revenue water represents wasted treatment costs, lost energy, foregone revenue and, most critically, lost water in a water-scarce country.

Yet non-revenue water is too often treated as a downstream accounting issue, rather than a central indicator of governance, maintenance discipline and institutional capability. High non-revenue water is not a mystery. It is the predictable outcome of deferred maintenance, skills erosion, weak asset management and the collapse of basic operational controls.

The current blame game thrives on conflation. High system input volumes are attributed to consumer demand when in reality they are driven by losses. Non-revenue water is downplayed as inevitable or too expensive to address, while phantom demand is invoked to justify restrictive measures and new infrastructure projects.

This conflation has three damaging consequences. First, it misdirects investment. Capital is poured into new dams, bulk pipelines and treatment capacity, while existing networks leak at catastrophic rates. Every litre saved through loss reduction is cheaper than every litre newly supplied. Second, it erodes public trust. Households are asked to conserve while they witness water gushing from broken pipes for weeks.

Appeals to behavioural change ring hollow when institutional failure is visible. Third, it entrenches inequality. Poor communities bear the brunt of intermittent supply and restrictions, while affluent areas buffer themselves with storage and private solutions, accepting system inefficiency rather than resolving it.

At its core, the phantom demand versus non-revenue water debate is not about hydrology or engineering alone. It is about governance choices. Countries with far fewer resources than South Africa have achieved non-revenue water levels below 20%. They did so not through technological miracles, but through relentless focus on basics: metering, maintenance, accountability and data integrity.

Appeals to behavioural change ring hollow when institutional failure is visible.

Water losses are not acts of God. They are symptoms of systems that are allowed to decay without consequence. Platforms such as the Association of Water & Sanitation Institutions of South Africa (Awsisa) provide the convening power to share these lessons across Africa and the Global South, uniting voices around practical, evidence-based solutions that build climate-resilient water systems for all.

The first step in resolving these challenges is to restore conceptual clarity. Policymakers, utilities and the public must understand that phantom demand and non-revenue water are distinct phenomena. Strategies for managing water demand that ignore systemic losses are not only ineffective but ethically indefensible. By clearly separating measurement errors from genuine consumption, interventions can be more precise, cost-effective and fair.

Reducing non-revenue water must become a national strategic priority rather than a municipal afterthought. This requires dedicated funding for leak detection, pressure management, meter replacement and skills development, along with enforceable targets and consequences for failure. Loss reduction cannot be treated as optional, but must be embedded into the core of water management practice.

Persistent high levels of non-revenue water are not natural or unavoidable. They are the result of management failure. Senior leaders and technical managers must bear responsibility for losses, just as they would for financial mismanagement. Leadership and oversight are essential to instilling a culture of discipline and maintenance.

Water losses are not acts of God. They are symptoms of systems that are allowed to decay without consequence, says the writer. Picture: (Chris van Lennep)

Recently, water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina approved a temporary water use licence for Rand Water, allowing it to abstract an additional 200-million m³ of water per annum from the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS). This is not a long-term solution to Gauteng’s water supply challenges. It is only a temporary measure to help municipal reservoirs recover. Given the problems of ageing infrastructure and high non-revenue water losses, mainly from leaks, any extra supply risks being lost before it even reaches consumers.

Credible data must underpin every decision. Without accurate measurement no intervention can succeed. Universal metering, properly functioning bulk meters, audited water balances and transparent reporting are not luxuries. They are prerequisites for effective management and planning. When data integrity improves, resources can be allocated to where they are genuinely needed, and every drop of water can be accounted for.

Public communication must also change in tone and content. Citizens are partners in achieving water security, not scapegoats for institutional shortcomings. Appeals for conservation must be matched by visible, tangible actions to repair leaks and address system inefficiencies. Trust grows when the state demonstrates accountability and commitment before requesting sacrifice from the public.

Finally, the sequencing of supply augmentation must be reconsidered. While new infrastructure may be necessary, it should follow, not precede, rigorous efforts to reduce losses. Investing in new capacity before addressing leaks is akin to pouring water into a bucket with holes. We will be wasting resources and asking citizens to fund inefficiency.

South Africa does not primarily suffer from excessive water use. It suffers from excessive water loss. Phantom demand thrives where systems are opaque and poorly managed. Non-revenue water persists where accountability is weak.

Ending the blame game requires intellectual honesty, political resolve and a willingness to learn from peers across Africa and the Global South. The Awsisa Africa and Global South Water and Sanitation Dialogue 2026, from November 23–26, themed “Accelerating Climate-Resilient Water & Sanitation Solutions for Africa & the Global South – Every Drop Counts", provides an unparalleled platform for this exchange.

• Monyokolo chairs the Rand Water Board and the Association of Water & Sanitation Institutions of South Africa.