L BRENT BOZELL | The art of the possible

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Progress in diplomacy, just like in business, depends on our willingness to act on what we can achieve now, while keeping an open mind about what we can build together in the future. That is the “art of the possible” and for me it begins with listening, understanding and finding practical ways to solve problems.

Since my arrival I have been encouraged by the positive discussions with the South African government as we seek to address the obstacles to exploring the “art of the possible” to unlock and expand the opportunities that exist between our two countries. I have also been encouraged by the South African business and community leaders I have met, from Johannesburg and Durban to Cape Town and beyond.

It is clear that South Africa plays a pivotal role in the region’s economy and has the capacity to shape global trends far beyond its borders. That is why the US attaches such value to our partnership and why I believe our economic relationship can and should do even more.

Today, more than 500 American companies operate in South Africa, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and contributing meaningfully to economic growth. Foreign direct investment from the US into South Africa totals more than $7bn. Total trade between the US and South Africa in 2025 was nearly $23bn.

These are not just statistics — they represent companies taking risks, allocating capital, growing small businesses and exemplifying the potential of a US-South Africa commercial partnership shaped by trade rather than aid.

Many American firms here are investing not only in bricks and mortar but also in people — investing in communities, upgrading skills for the digital economy and helping to build a workforce ready for the jobs of tomorrow. That is an American model of partnership and we want to deepen these ties.

One example of partnership can be seen in Soweto, where I recently visited Nike Shapa. This innovative facility supports local community and sport programming, including opportunities for thousands of public school students. Their commitment reflects something I have noticed among the broader US business community: when US and South African partners work together we can unlock opportunities and build skills for thousands of South Africans.

Many American firms here are investing not only in bricks and mortar but also in people — investing in communities, upgrading skills for the digital economy and helping to build a workforce ready for the jobs of tomorrow. That is an American model of partnership and we want to deepen these ties.

However, a healthy economic relationship is never one-sided. The strongest partnerships are built on investment and opportunity flowing in both directions. Just as American businesses see opportunity in South Africa, we welcome South African firms and entrepreneurs who wish to explore opportunities in the US. Our goal is a relationship marked by fairness, reciprocity and prosperity.

To reach that goal we need the right conditions. American investors look for environments where rules are clear, processes are predictable and laws are applied fairly and consistently. When policy frameworks are stable and transparent, regulations are applied consistently and decision-making is straightforward, investment thrives. When decisions become opaque or inconsistently applied, investment slows, expansion plans are reconsidered and capital flows elsewhere.

We will not always see every issue the same way; that is the nature of relations between independent nations. At times our positions will diverge on global or bilateral questions. Yet in my conversations with South African leaders across the country it is clear that even where differences exist we can still identify areas to work together, build trust and expand opportunities for the US and South Africa.

I am optimistic that by aligning our interests around growth and opportunity, and by strengthening a predictable investment environment, both of our nations will benefit. Let us work together to transform the art of the possible into lasting economic opportunity for both of our nations.

• Bozell is US ambassador to South Africa.