MARK SEYMOUR | S&P 500 returns — a tale of two eras

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The era of effortless double-digit real returns may be behind us — or it may be awaiting the arrival of advanced robots, writes the author. Picture:

The S&P 500 has been one of history’s most reliable wealth creation machines. Over the past 66 years it has delivered double-digit nominal returns in one era and solid single-digit gains in another. Yet beneath the surface the drivers were never just headline GDP growth. They were the interplay of productivity, corporate profit share, inflation, dividends and valuation multiples.

Today that mix signals surprisingly modest prospective returns over the next decade — unless a genuine productivity revolution, such as Elon Musk’s Optimus robots and rapid artificial intelligence (AI) scaling, finally materialises.

Two quite different eras

1960 to 1990. Real GDP grew a healthy 3.2% annually, fuelled by 2.1% productivity growth during the postwar miracle. However, almost none of this reached corporate bottom lines. Profit margins and share contracted sharply — from peaks near 8%–11% towards 4%–5% by 1990. Strong unions, oil shocks and high inflation (averaging 5.1%) allowed labour to capture most gains while companies battled rising costs. Real earnings growth in effect was 0%. The only support came from a steady 3.5% average dividend yield and virtually no valuation change (Shiller price:earnings drifted gently from 18.3 to 17.1). The result: nominal total return of 8.5%, real return of 3.2%. Solid, but unremarkable once inflation took its toll.

Real GDP grew a healthy 3.2% annually, fuelled by 2.1% productivity growth during the postwar miracle. However, almost none of this reached corporate bottom lines. Profit margins and share contracted sharply — from peaks near 8%–11% towards 4%–5% by 1990. Strong unions, oil shocks and high inflation (averaging 5.1%) allowed labour to capture most gains while companies battled rising costs. Real earnings growth in effect was 0%. The only support came from a steady 3.5% average dividend yield and virtually no valuation change (Shiller price:earnings drifted gently from 18.3 to 17.1). The result: nominal total return of 8.5%, real return of 3.2%. Solid, but unremarkable once inflation took its toll. 1990 to early 2026. Real GDP slowed to 2.6%, productivity to 1.95%. Yet margins exploded — from about 5.5% to 13.5%. Globalisation, technological scaling, lower taxes and the rise of high-margin software and platforms delivered a huge +1.5% annualised boost to profit share. Real earnings growth surged to 3.5%. Dividends fell to 1.9%, but valuations soared (Shiller p:e expanded from 17.1 to 39) — the classic rerating of the 1990s–2020s. The result: nominal total return of 10.6%, real return of 7.9%. This was the golden era investors still reminisce about.

The contrast is clear. In the first period strong productivity was offset by collapsing profit share. In the second, soaring profit share and valuation expansion compensated for slower productivity. Real earnings, the true engine of stock returns, made the difference.

(Karen Moolman)

Constructive drivers, poor math

The next 10 years begin from a quite different starting point. The Shiller p:e is near 39 — one of the highest levels yet. This creates a heavy valuation headwind. Even if the economy and corporate America remain constructive, current math points to modest or even negative real returns unless something extraordinary occurs.

The following scenarios are built on the same historical drivers:

Bear case (most painful path): real GDP 1.4%, productivity 1.5%, margins compressed to about 10.5% amid tariffs, reshoring and limited automation. Real earnings shrink 1%. Dividends 2%. Shiller p:e derates to 20 times. Nominal total return 3.7%, real return 5.6%. A lost decade reminiscent of the 1970s.

(most painful path): real GDP 1.4%, productivity 1.5%, margins compressed to about 10.5% amid tariffs, reshoring and limited automation. Real earnings shrink 1%. Dividends 2%. Shiller p:e derates to 20 times. Nominal total return 3.7%, real return 5.6%. A lost decade reminiscent of the 1970s. Base case (most probable): real GDP 1.9%, productivity 1.8%, mild margin contraction to about 12.5%. Real earnings +1%. Dividends 2%. Shiller p:e falls to 32.5 times. Nominal total return 3.2%, real return 1.2%. Barely keeps pace with inflation — hardly exciting after the post-1990 boom.

(most probable): real GDP 1.9%, productivity 1.8%, mild margin contraction to about 12.5%. Real earnings +1%. Dividends 2%. Shiller p:e falls to 32.5 times. Nominal total return 3.2%, real return 1.2%. Barely keeps pace with inflation — hardly exciting after the post-1990 boom. Bull Case (“Elon World” scenario): real GDP 2.4%, productivity surges to 2.4% as AI and humanoid robots deliver a long-awaited total-factor-productivity boom. Margins expand further to about 14.5%. Real earnings +3.1%. Dividends 2%. Shiller p:e rises to 45 times. Nominal total return 8.8%, real return 6.7%. This is the optimistic path many AI bulls are pricing in — the same productivity-plus-margin tailwind that powered 1990–2026.

Why returns look poor despite constructive views

The uncomfortable truth is that today’s elevated starting valuation does most of the damage. Historically, Shiller p:e levels near 39 times have preceded periods of lower or negative real returns through mean-reversion and multiple contraction. This headwind can overwhelm even strong underlying drivers such as productivity and margins.

The S&P 500 is not broken. Productivity, profit share and dividends can still be constructive. But beginning from a Shiller p:e of about 39 times means the next decade will feel quite different from the past three. Unless we experience the Elon-style robotics and AI revolution that simultaneously lifts productivity and margins, investors should temper expectations. The era of effortless double-digit real returns may be behind us — or it may be awaiting the arrival of advanced robots.

Bottom line: watch productivity and corporate profit margins more closely than headline GDP. The next 10 years will hinge on whether corporate America can once again capture a rising share of a growing economic pie, or whether today’s lofty valuations force a painful reset. The “Elon World” bull case remains the one scenario where optimism and economic reality can finally align.

• Seymour is director of fixed income at Northstar Asset Management.