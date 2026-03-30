Podcasts from the Edge | Cyril picks a number, any number …

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President Cyril Ramaphosa will tell delegates at the sixth South African Investment Conference this Tuesday morning that he plans to raise R2-trillion in new fixed investment over the next three years. Or five years, depending on which articles you read on the presidency’s website.

Peter Bruce argues in this Podcast from the Edge monologue that Ramaphosa deliberately sets himself soft targets he knows he can reach. And R2-trillion doesn’t come close to the 25% of GDP in fixed investment per year the economy needs to grow fast enough to make a real dent in unemployment. So let’s not get too excited.