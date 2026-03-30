STUART PRINGLE | Litigation funding adds strain to RAF as claims and costs surge

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The author argues that while litigation funding allows victims access to justice when most ordinary people cannot afford it, it also creates perverse incentives.

The numbers that depict the state of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which is meant to compensate accident victims, are large, alarming and instructive.

R50bn was collected in the 2025 financial year through a fuel levy paid by every motorist and passenger who pays towards petrol. Yet claims expenditure alone amounted to R46.9bn, leaving almost nothing to reduce the backlog of 400,000 outstanding claims.

The RAF’s most recent report highlights the problem bluntly: “Despite the RAF’s best efforts, it continues to spend almost as much as it earns, and the debt owed to crash victims continues to accumulate.”

By the end of March 2025, the amount still owed to claimants had grown to R40.4bn.

The RAF’s difficulties are well-documented, but one factor often missing from the public debate is the role of funding that allows lawyers and accident victims to approach the RAF and incentivises higher claims.

Lawyers frequently take on claims on what is known as a contingency basis, working for free up front and receiving up to 25% of the award if the claim succeeds. But what allows them to sustain years of litigation is bridging finance, also known internationally as litigation funding.

Third-party funders — investors, hedge funds or lending firms — bankroll these legal actions, providing money for lawyers and victims to cover the costs of long, drawn-out cases. Often, a funded RAF claim can take up to six years to reach a payout.

While funding allows victims access to justice when most ordinary people cannot afford it, it also creates perverse incentives.

Lawyers frequently take on claims on what is known as a contingency basis, working for free up front and receiving up to 25% of the award if the claim succeeds. But what allows them to sustain years of litigation is bridging finance, also known internationally as litigation funding.

Funded cases often take longer to resolve than settlements, and claimants may push for higher payouts because both lawyers and funders need to be repaid.

The result is a legal environment that encourages litigation over resolution, prolongs claims and drives up costs for all parties, even against the interests of the claimants themselves.

The numbers bear this out.

The average individual RAF claim increased from R138,010 in 2019/20 to more than R286,825 by 2023/24. Litigation against the RAF has also surged. In Gauteng, for instance, monthly summonses rose from 354 in 2019 to 804 in 2023.

The RAF itself recognises the strain, and its most recent annual report notes that the fund is “plagued by a significant disconnect between the revenue, which is derived from fuel levies, and the expenditure on claims”.

Notably, this affects every person who buys petrol or pays for its costs in taxi fares. The more the RAF needs, the more likely fuel taxes will go up every year.

The increase in litigation funding has intensified pressures on the RAF, contributing to longer delays and higher costs. Yet litigation funding is not inherently negative as long as it is properly regulated in the interests of justice. It allows victims of car accidents, consumer-product injuries or other harms to pursue justice in civil cases or class actions without needing deep pockets.

Around the world, regulators are grappling with how to balance access to justice with the need for fairness and financial sustainability.

In the US, individual states have led the way. Wisconsin, for example, requires that litigation funders provide clear disclosure to all parties, that repayment terms are transparent and that funders are prevented from interfering with lawyers’ litigation strategies.

In Australia in 2020, the federal government required litigation funders to hold an Australian Financial Services Licence, the same category of licence required of fund managers and other financial service providers.

Even so, the popularity of third-party funding continues, having risen an estimated almost 10% a year between 2019 and 2023.

The common thread across all of these jurisdictions is that left entirely to market forces, litigation funding creates incentives that do not align with justice.

Singapore has taken a disclosure-first approach. Lawyers in Singapore are required to disclose to the court, and every other party in proceedings, the existence of any third-party funding and the identity of the funder.

The obligation falls on the lawyer, not just the client, making it harder to obscure who is really driving a case. In addition, lawyers cannot act as funders or receive commission for referring clients to funders, preventing a conflict of interest.

In the UK, litigation funders currently follow a voluntary industry code, which requires transparency about funded cases, ensures capital adequacy and prevents funders from controlling litigation strategy. But the voluntary approach is already being overtaken by events.

The UK’s Civil Justice Council, which reports to the justice ministry, published its final report in June 2025, recommending the introduction of formal “light-touch” regulation to replace the current self-regulatory approach.

One recommendation proposes ensuring class action claimants are fully briefed and understand the funding terms.

In Europe, the EU’s Representative Actions Directive already requires that where a group consumer action such as a class action is funded by a third party, conflicts of interest must be prevented and funders must not be permitted to influence the action in a way that would undermine consumer protection.

The common thread across all of these jurisdictions is that left entirely to market forces, litigation funding creates incentives that do not align with justice.

Funders want the largest possible return, which means the longest possible case and the highest payout. That is rational from an investment standpoint but is corrosive to a legal system.

South Africa has yet to adopt a clear framework, leaving victims, lawyers, funders and the RAF, as well as businesses facing funded class actions, in a high-stakes environment with few guardrails.

This matters not just for the RAF and taxpayers, but also for the businesses that face these class actions, given the enormous costs involved and the reputational harm that they cause.

Regulation of litigation financing does not mean the end of justice for injured people but rather a fairer and more transparent environment for courts, claimants and ordinary citizens who fund legal action against entities such as the RAF through their taxes.

• Pringle is a Cape Town-based lawyer whose services range from family mediation to personal injury law, employment contracts and civil defence litigation.