CONWAY WILLIAMS | SA’s new credit guarantee vehicle could unlock private infrastructure capital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Not every multilateral funding announcement warrants a second read, but a recent announcement by the World Bank did.

For those of us who spend our days considering and pricing credit risk in South African markets, the bank’s approval of $350m (R5.6bn) to capitalise South Africa’s new credit guarantee vehicle (CGV) is a genuine structural development, marking a critical step in the evolution of South Africa’s infrastructure financing architecture.

This shifts the country away from its long-standing reliance on sovereign guarantees towards a more sophisticated, market-based model for mobilising private capital. According to deputy finance minister David Masondo, the CGV, which aims to help derisk private-sector investments in infrastructure, is being registered with the Prudential Authority at the Reserve Bank and will be operational in July.

Over the past 18 months the main challenge in South Africa’s credit story has been the gap between the government’s reform plans and the real-world pace of private investment in broad-based infrastructure.

It is important to distinguish here. The renewable energy sector, through the renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme, has proven that South Africa can attract significant private capital at scale.

The different bid windows have raised billions in private financing and are among the more successful examples of structured private-sector participation on the continent.

However, that market has traditionally been underwritten by a sovereign-backed offtake agreement with Eskom. The current shift from a national utility to private off-takers marks the maturing of the market and introduces new credit considerations that we are monitoring carefully.

A structural response, not just a financing tool

For broader infrastructure, covering transmission, freight logistics, water and municipal services, the constraints have been more acute. The perceived risk of projects, particularly at the greenfield stage, has consistently outpaced the returns on offer for private capital.

This is compounded by the fiscus’s financial constraints. Gross government debt remains elevated, with debt service costs continuing to consume an ever-larger share of national revenue.

Beyond headline debt figures, the contingent liability exposure associated with state-owned entities adds a further layer of fiscal risk, limiting the government’s capacity to provide the sovereign guarantees that infrastructure projects have traditionally relied on. In this context, the CGV is not merely a financing tool but a structural response to the limits of the sovereign balance sheet.

By providing market-based credit guarantees, the facility directly addresses the risk-return equation for private investors. It will act as a credit enhancement, derisking projects to the point where they become bankable for institutional and commercial lenders who would otherwise remain on the sidelines.

The World Bank’s involvement is not merely financial. It is a signal of confidence in the vehicle’s structure and the broader reform programme. The CGV will be established as a private non-life insurance company, regulated by the Prudential Authority, with the National Treasury holding a minority stake after a seed equity injection of R2bn. This commercially-oriented, arm’s-length structure is critical for building market trust.

The scale of the ambition is significant. According to the World Bank, the programme aims to mobilise about $10bn in private capital over the next decade, generating close to 1-million direct and indirect jobs. The initial focus will be on electricity grid infrastructure, with the independent transmission project procurement programme now able to move forward across seven pre-selected corridors, representing about $1bn in combined investment value. The scope of the CGV will subsequently be broadened to include water, freight logistics, education, and health infrastructure.

What this means for the strategies we manage

This development has direct relevance for the strategies we manage, in particular the prescient clean energy debt strategy and prescient infrastructure debt strategy. These strategies were established to channel institutional capital into the real economy, financing the assets that underpin growth and employment. The CGV alters the landscape for these strategies in two meaningful ways:

It is likely to expand the universe of investable projects. The credit backstop provided by the CGV will allow us to consider projects that might previously have sat just outside our risk parameters, particularly greenfield clean energy and transmission projects where construction and offtake risks are harder to price.

It should improve the risk-adjusted returns on the projects we do finance. A credit guarantee reduces the probability of default and the loss-given-default, enabling more efficient credit pricing and more effective capital deployment for our investors.

This announcement confirms that the institutional architecture for a more dynamic infrastructure financing model is now in place. As we noted in our review of the 2026 national budget, the government is increasingly focused on the mechanics of delivery rather than the announcement of intent. The establishment of the CGV is a concrete example of that shift.

Notwithstanding this progress, the challenges ahead should still not be underestimated. The success of the facility will depend on the quality of the project pipeline, the efficiency of its processes, and the ongoing commitment of development partners to confirm their actual capital participation. We will continue to monitor these factors.

However, this announcement is a significant milestone. For those of us dedicated to financing South Africa’s infrastructure future, it is a welcome and long-overdue development.