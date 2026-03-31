NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: War in the skies

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Dateline: March 26 2031

It’s war. Not a shooting war, a fight for your travel dollars. The Great Transportation War is in full swing. Not just between airlines, but every type of mobility as a service.

For many years, decades even, the choice was pretty simple: you could drive, take a train or fly. The choice you made depended mainly on how far you had to go and whether it was a business or social trip.

But that was before robotaxis, passenger drones and electric jets. Now it’s a whole lot more complicated, depending on what you can afford, how much time you have and your preference for convenience. We all hate spending hours at airports just to fly to the next city an hour or two away, but it’s too far to drive.

Unless you take a robotaxi, which drives itself while you sleep or work, or a passenger drone — an air taxi — that picks you up and drops you at your destination, not an airport, in record time. Ideal for anything under 300km.

And now for slightly longer trips we have electric jets, which are a bit like flying private, only cheaper and more accessible. Like Uber without the security queues. For long-distance travel there’s always the usual airline option.

With so many services competing for your business the cost of mobility just became a whole lot more affordable. Which means we all travel more than ever as the price wars make it super cheap. It’s called Jevons Paradox: the more efficient (cheaper) something becomes the more people will consume it in total.

All I want now is an integrated agentic travel service so I can fly across the country, hop on a drone to downtown and have my robotaxi waiting to take me to my hotel, without having to switch apps or juggle schedules.

That would get my travel dollars. / First published on Mindbullets March 26 2026.

Uber takes to the skies

Dateline: January 26 2027

After many false starts, dashed hopes and broken promises, the first commercial air taxi service has been launched, providing shared rides to and from Los Angeles airport and various city locations.

Using specially developed passenger drones, the service offers quick hops of up to 30km that beat the notoriously slow LA traffic. The electric air taxis run on batteries, augmented by hydrogen fuel cells, and are far quieter and more affordable than helicopters.

This is a far cry from the vision of “flying cars” or personal aircraft that you could use to commute from your home in the suburbs to the office and park in your garage. That prediction from the 20th century was never going to materialise as it just wasn’t practical.

The flying taxis can take up to four passengers and still require a human pilot at this stage, though that’s just a safety requirement as most of the flying is fully automated. It’s as important to reassure customers as it is to meet Federal Aviation Authority regulations; no-one wants to climb into a flying machine with only a computer in charge.

Rather than providing air travel between cities, which is still dominated by regional jets, the air taxis have been developed specifically to provide travel within cities, beating traffic and creating a whole new market for flexible routes.

If the first service proves successful we can expect it to be rolled out quickly to other major metros, first in the US then internationally.

In this new industry the leader isn’t Boeing, Airbus or Bombardier, or any carmaker. It’s Uber. / First published on Mindbullets January 8 2020.

• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.