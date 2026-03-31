NOMVUYISO BATYI | Infrastructure crime is SA’s hidden tax

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Earlier this year two towers collapsed in the Nelson Mandela Bay area due to vandalism combined with adverse weather conditions, bringing down power lines and resulting in a widespread power outage. Picture:

South Africa’s economic debate often focuses on growth forecasts, fiscal pressures and investment flows. Yet one of the most damaging forces quietly undermining economic activity and receiving far less attention is the sabotage, theft and extortion targeting the country’s essential infrastructure.

Across the country copper cables are stolen, fibre networks are cut, railway lines are vandalised and telecommunications towers are stripped of batteries and generators. Criminal networks are increasingly targeting high-value equipment from telecommunications infrastructure, including backup power systems installed at cellular towers. This type of crime is evolving beyond opportunistic theft.

A few months ago law-enforcement authorities recovered telecommunications batteries worth more than R11.5m in Benoni after a joint police operation targeting infrastructure theft syndicates. This shift is a troubling evolution from petty theft to organised economic sabotage. When technicians cannot access sites to repair fibre lines or install new base stations, communities remain without connectivity, businesses lose productivity and the expansion of digital infrastructure slows. The consequences ripple across the economy, affecting everything from financial transactions and logistics systems to emergency communications.

Infrastructure crime is one of South Africa’s most pervasive hidden taxes. Operators must constantly replace stolen equipment and reinforce vulnerable sites, diverting resources away from network expansion and innovation. Those costs ultimately filter through the economy in the form of higher operating costs, reduced reliability and slower economic growth.

The country’s two largest mobile operators, MTN and Vodacom , together spent about R550m in 2024 on repairing vandalised sites, replacing stolen batteries and restoring damaged infrastructure. In some cases the losses are concentrated in specific types of equipment: MTN reported close to 500 incidents of theft and vandalism in a single year, costing roughly R450m to replace stolen batteries and repair damaged base stations. These costs represent funds that could otherwise have been used to expand network coverage and improve digital connectivity.

The problem intensified during the load-shedding era, when telecommunications operators deployed large numbers of backup batteries and generators to keep cellular towers operating during power outages, equipment that has since become a prime target for organised theft.

From a telecom policy perspective, protecting network infrastructure is a strategic requirement for safeguarding the country’s digital economy. If fibre deployment is repeatedly delayed by extortion or network sites are continuously vandalised, the national objective of expanding digital connectivity becomes significantly harder to achieve.

Infrastructure protection should be part of South Africa’s broader digital economy strategy. Policymakers focused on digital inclusion, spectrum deployment and broadband rollout must also confront the security risks facing the infrastructure that enables these goals. The scale of the problem becomes even clearer when compared with losses experienced by Eskom, which has repeatedly warned that cable theft and infrastructure vandalism cost the utility billions of rand each year.

From a telecom policy perspective, protecting network infrastructure is a strategic requirement for safeguarding the country’s digital economy. If fibre deployment is repeatedly delayed by extortion or network sites are continuously vandalised, the national objective of expanding digital connectivity becomes significantly harder to achieve.

Estimates suggest copper cable theft alone costs Eskom R5bn-R7bn annually , with an additional roughly R2bn spent replacing stolen cables. In a separate statement, the utility also reported that infrastructure vandalism and theft cost about R221m between April 2024 and February 2025. These figures illustrate that infrastructure crime is not confined to the telecommunications sector but affects the country’s entire network of essential services.

The drivers of infrastructure crime are also deeply embedded in wider criminal economies. Copper cable theft, for example, is sustained by global scrap-metal markets that create strong incentives for organised criminal networks. Stolen copper can move rapidly through informal scrap dealers and illicit export channels, making detection and enforcement difficult.

At the same time, extortion networks increasingly target infrastructure projects because they represent predictable and recurring investment flows. Telecommunications towers, fibre installations and construction sites provide opportunities for organised groups to demand “protection fees” or control local subcontracting arrangements.

Across sectors, the cumulative impact is enormous. Infrastructure-related losses driven by copper cable theft, battery theft and vandalism across telecommunications, energy and logistics networks have been estimated to exceed billions in direct damages, with far larger indirect economic costs.

Communities themselves can play a crucial role in protecting infrastructure located within their areas. Where telecommunications operators have built relationships with local residents, community policing forums and municipal authorities, incidents of infrastructure theft have in some cases declined. When communities recognise the direct benefits that infrastructure brings (connectivity, local economic activity and access to services) they are more likely to report suspicious activity and discourage vandalism.

One of the most persistent weaknesses in South Africa’s response to infrastructure crime is the difficulty of prosecuting offenders effectively.

Community-driven infrastructure protection models therefore offer an important complement to formal law-enforcement efforts. Public awareness campaigns, local partnerships and incentives linked to protecting infrastructure can strengthen these initiatives. However, stronger community engagement must be matched by stronger institutional responses from the state.

One of the most persistent weaknesses in South Africa’s response to infrastructure crime is the difficulty of prosecuting offenders effectively. Cases involving infrastructure sabotage or extortion often involve organised criminal networks, technical evidence and complex supply chains linked to illicit markets. These cases are frequently processed through an already overburdened criminal justice system that lacks specialised expertise in infrastructure-related crimes.

South Africa should therefore consider establishing specialised courts dedicated to infrastructure and economic sabotage offences. Such courts could focus specifically on crimes involving essential infrastructure, including telecommunications networks, electricity systems, rail infrastructure and digital platforms. Concentrating expertise among prosecutors, investigators and judges would improve the efficiency of prosecutions and strengthen deterrence.

More importantly, specialised courts would signal that infrastructure sabotage is not a minor property crime but a serious economic offence that undermines national development.

South Africa stands at a critical juncture in its digital development. The country is investing billions to expand broadband networks and build a more connected economy, yet these ambitions remain fragile if the infrastructure supporting them can be stolen, vandalised or extorted with little consequence.

Protecting essential infrastructure is therefore not only about law enforcement but about defending the foundations of South Africa’s economic future.

• Batyi, a former head of the Presidential Commission 4IR project management office, acting director-general for the department of communications & digital technologies, executive at Primedia Broadcasting and councillor at the Independent Communications Authority of SA, is CEO of the Association of Comms & Technology.