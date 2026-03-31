RAEES MOOSA | The R100 entry tax

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 15km round trip to a Joburg mall, conservative for most suburbs, costs almost R100 in real vehicle expenditure before a single item enters your trolley. Picture: KWANGMOO

With the most aggressive fuel price adjustment in South African history taking effect on Wednesday, April 1, the headlines are focused on pain at the pump. They are missing the real story.

South Africa is about to hit a psychological and economic wall. As diesel crosses the R30 per litre mark for the first time in our history, the noise will be about the forecourt. The real story is what happens to the errand.

What is happening right now is not a temporary shock. It is a structural realignment. Unlike the 2020 lockdowns — which were a legal restriction on movement — the 2026 fuel crisis is a mathematical one. You can repeal a regulation. You cannot repeal the cost of a kilometre.

The maths of the errand

To understand why retail is changing, you have to look at what I call the “retail entry tax”. The Automobile Association puts the total verified running cost of a private vehicle at R6.42/km: accounting for fuel, maintenance, depreciation, tyres and insurance. That is the true cost of putting a car on the road.

Run that number against a standard shopping trip. A 15km round trip to a Joburg mall, conservative for most suburbs, costs almost R100 in real vehicle expenditure before a single item enters your trolley. A Checkers Sixty60 or Woollies Dash delivery run is at R35. A Takealot order, for many product categories, ships free.

This will not apply uniformly to every trip or every region. Delivery coverage is uneven, and a bulk monthly shop changes the calculus. But even at shorter distances or lower running costs the gap between travel and delivery has narrowed to the point where the assumption of free access no longer holds.

For the first time in the history of South African retail, the convenience fee is the cheaper option

This is not a marginal shift. It is a crossover point. Shopping online is no longer a lifestyle choice — it is the cheaper decision.

In 2020, we bought online because we were told to. In 2026, we are doing it because the alternative costs R100 before we have seen a single product.

The double tax trap

South African retail is being hit by a fuel shock from both ends simultaneously — and the traditional model is not built to survive pressure from two directions at once.

The first hit is the consumer tax described above: R100 in vehicle running costs just to walk through the door. The second is less visible but equally severe.

South Africa moves more than 80% of its freight by road. Every truck delivering stock to a Woolworths Food, a Pick n Pay, a Dis-Chem — runs on diesel. An R8-R10/l increase in diesel does not stay on the logistics industry’s income statement. It migrates, within weeks, into the landed cost of every unit on every shelf.

Physical retail is now carrying a double fuel tax. The consumer pays once to get there and then pays again in the inflated prices of everything they pick up.

The dark store and delivery model does not escape the freight cost — nothing does. But it absorbs it more efficiently. Centralised inventory. Optimised delivery routes. One delivery bike distributing the fuel burden that would otherwise fall on 15 separate SUVs.

No car park. No 3,000m² of floor space to light and cool. The last-mile operation is a structurally leaner vehicle for moving goods in a high-diesel-cost environment.

The global signal

South Africa is not the only fuel-dependent economy absorbing this shock. Several countries with high structural exposure to Middle East oil supply are already showing acute stress. The Philippines, importing nearly all of its fuel, declared a national energy emergency last week.

South Africa, refining less than 35% of its own product and holding strategic reserves a fraction of the global 90-day benchmark, is operating in the same condition of structural vulnerability. The timeline may differ. The direction does not.

Defensive e-commerce

What is emerging is not the e-commerce lifestyle of the pandemic years — people buying air fryers and standing desks out of boredom and disposable income. What is emerging is defensive e-commerce: consumers pivoting to digital platforms specifically to ration their physical movement and protect household budgets under siege.

The shift is behavioural and mathematical at the same time. When the entry tax on a grocery run exceeds R100, bulk online ordering becomes an act of financial discipline, not convenience. The consumer who discovers they can save R2,000 a month by restructuring their errands does not go back when the price dips slightly.

The retailers who will suffer most are not the ones you would expect. It is not the spaza shop or the township trader — those were never competing on this axis. It is the mid-tier, mall-anchored retailer whose entire model is built on one silent assumption: that the customer getting in the car and browsing is a free activity.

It never was free. We just did not have a number for it. That number is now R100. And it goes up on Wednesday.

What this means for SA business

For logistics and retail operators the mandate is becoming clear. Logistics is no longer a support function bolted onto a retail operation. It is the product.

The businesses that treat last-mile delivery as a differentiator rather than a cost line will absorb this environment. The ones waiting for fuel prices to normalise before making structural decisions are betting on a return to conditions that may not return in time.

The concept that matters here is logistical density — the ability to move more units through fewer physical touchpoints, with less fuel burnt per transaction. That is where the margin lives in a R30/l diesel world. Not in the mall frontage. Not in the foot traffic count. In the efficiency of the final kilometre.

A note on permanence

Oil prices are volatile. The current conflict may de-escalate. The rand may recover ground. If conditions normalise in the second half of 2026, some of this pressure eases.

But the crossover was already approaching before the war. At pre-crisis fuel prices the entry tax on a 20km round trip already exceeded the delivery fee for most product categories. The Iran conflict did not create this dynamic. It made it impossible to ignore — and it accelerated a consumer behaviour shift that, once made, rarely reverses.

The question for South African businesses is not whether they can outlast the fuel price. It is about whether their model survives the period between now and whenever that happens and whether their customers, having done the maths, come back. History suggests they do not.

• Moosa is the founder of The Commerce Cowboys, a Joburg-based e-commerce agency focused on conversion, logistics efficiency and digital growth.