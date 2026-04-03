CHRISTOPHER PAUL SZABO AND JAMES VAN HASSELT | Artificial intelligence and accountability

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The role of artificial intelligence (AI) in guiding everyday life is becoming more pervasive, with many individuals unaware, or only aware to an extent, of the role AI plays in their lives. However, as access increases, so too does everyday use, ranging from personal to occupational with improved efficiency.

Beyond individuals , commercial entities use AI to establish a competitive edge through not only efficiency and replacing costly staff, but also the application of valuable customer or client data to inform business decisions .

Cost savings drive profit, but what about the consumer? Data privacy, ownership and data usage are complex issues generally, but especially with respect to AI. If data usage contributes to profit , at what point does the consumer see a return in the form of reduced costs? That remains unclear.

Who are the real winners with AI? Certainly those who invest, with a reported 82% of businesses that have invested in AI seeing an increase in revenue, and 53% an increase in profitability . But what about the AI industry itself?

OpenAI, Sam Altman’s creation, is not doing too badly, and the space is increasingly competitive, with many players looking to cash in. But are things about to change? Two recent events suggest there are consequences for inaction and action by AI service providers, and the freewheeling bubble may be about to burst. Specifically, a mass murder-suicide event in Canada (regarding the former) and a lawsuit involving psychological consequences of ChatGPT usage in the US (regarding the latter).

Could litigation lead to a rethinking about AI, with accountability forcing developers and users to “stop the clock” on the application of AI in certain spheres until a more thorough reckoning takes place? Warnings about AI have been taken seriously, and efforts have been made globally to curb potential pitfalls through legislation . To date there seems not to have been legal consequences for AI companies in terms of direct liability. However, increasing evidence of AI limitations, sometimes with tragic consequences, appears to be hastening a moment of reckoning.

According to news reports on the mass shooting in Canada, OpenAI was aware, through posts, of the threat posed by the mass shooter. Internal concern within OpenAI regarding the potential threat precipitated discussion but led to a decision to not alert authorities, who are now seeking answers . Aside from the authorities, what about victims seeking answers and potentially holding OpenAI accountable for the decision not to alert appropriate authorities, with the ensuing consequence?

This will be the subject of legal debate and judgment after legal action was initiated by the family of a child injured in the shooting. In this instance the fundamental issue is one of disclosure to third parties where awareness of risk is known. In psychiatry, such awareness requires disclosure and is one of the few circumstances where doctor-patient confidentiality can be breached, based on the “Tarasoff rule” , which arose following a situation where a patient had, during a psychiatric consultation, declared an intention to murder a fellow student, and did so. The psychiatrist did not, in that instance, inform the third party.

There are other instances where disclosure is permissible, such as if court-ordered, or if a patient’s data is requested by a health insurance company where the patient has provided consent as part of entering the contract. However, notwithstanding OpenAI’s awareness of potential threat this was not a doctor–patient relationship, but rather a situation where a user of a technology shared their mental state of distress, and threat.

The second situation concerns a college student who has filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT (a product of OpenAI) alleging ChatGPT contributed to their psychological breakdown. This is reportedly the eleventh such lawsuit against OpenAI. Whether successful or not, it would be interesting to establish whether any treating mental health professionals were aware, or supportive, of the student’s use of ChatGPT. It is impossible to know what patients might or might not do, and even if they disclose such intended activity to their treating mental health professional, whether any professional advice to avoid seeking therapeutic assistance from an AI technology would be heeded.

In the US, the state of Michigan has banned the use of AI for any psychotherapeutic interventions, and it is probably a matter of time before other states follow suit. It may be time for clinicians to actively engage with their patients about AI. Legal challenges aimed at ChatGPT should perhaps prompt clinicians to consider — beyond ChatGPT’s impact on patients — that such legal action might in the future include them as respondents.

Aside from OpenAI, Google is facing a lawsuit related to the allegation that the company’s AI chatbot encouraged a man to plant a truck bomb at Miami International Airport and then take his own life. The parents of the man are suing Google, holding the company liable for his death. A pattern of accountability may be emerging.

Legitimate concerns about the risk of AI are increasing over time and with greater use. The inevitability of an AI-pervasive and driven society has seen some prominent voices in the field issue warnings about the dangers. One such person is Geoffrey Hinton , the “Godfather of AI”. It is concerning that as much as he has no regret for his creation, he fears where the technology will take humanity.

It remains to be seen how this societal conundrum will unfold, and whether recent developments and consequences of AI use force a rethinking of its implementation and usage. These recent events suggest it is time to consider an “AI vigilance” system where adverse events are reported and investigated, much like the adverse events reported after the launch of new medication. A system akin to the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System may be appropriate.

Cutting edge technology is seductive, particularly where improved efficiency is readily demonstrated. Certainly, it is deeply compelling in medicine, where diagnostic accuracy is improved, with timely intervention and treatment safety potentially enhanced. However, appropriate use of technology and the application and use of AI should be the subject of ongoing and deeper consideration.

In an era of increasing focus on human wellbeing one would think and hope this is a given. Efficiency and profit cannot be at the expense of humanity, albeit in the service of humanity. Whether the march of AI will meet resistance through legal and ethical accountability is currently uncertain, but the trend suggests it should.