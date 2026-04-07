LEE-ANN INDERPAL | Credential fraud is undermining SA’s workforce

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Across global labour markets, the authenticity of qualifications is facing sustained pressure as credential fraud becomes more prevalent. In fact, according to a global 2025 study, one in six organisations reported identity or candidate fraud during hiring.

Not only is South Africa not immune, but our socioeconomic and unemployment pressure points are fuelling what has been called a “pandemic” in certain sectors. Managed Integrity Evaluation’s (MIE’s) background screening data shows that 8%-11% of qualifications checked by organisations across industries and levels of seniority showed some form of misrepresentation.

This credential fraud is no longer a fringe issue. It is a measurable and growing risk to South Africa’s economy and to the credibility of its education system, and it presents as a dual threat: on one hand, individuals falsify or manipulate documents to appear legitimate. On the other, entire institutions operate without proper accreditation, issuing qualifications that carry no real value.

For employers, the risks are immediate and far-reaching. Hiring decisions based on fraudulent qualifications undermine organisational performance from the outset. When individuals do not have the skills their credentials claim, the consequences include poor productivity, operational inefficiencies and increased costs associated with training or rehiring.

There are also legal and reputational risks. An organisation that fails to conduct proper checks may face liability, particularly in sectors where qualifications are tied to compliance or safety standards.

In turn, individuals who misrepresent their qualifications can face criminal charges under recent legislative amendments that signal a shift towards stricter accountability.

For employers, the risks are immediate and far-reaching. Hiring decisions based on fraudulent qualifications undermine organisational performance from the outset. When individuals do not have the skills their credentials claim, the consequences include poor productivity, operational inefficiencies and increased costs associated with training or rehiring.

Individuals who unwittingly present credentials from unregistered institutions, however, have the law on their side. They have recourse against the issuing institutions via the tertiary education regulatory bodies and, following this process, in court. But despite these protections, their problem remains unresolved. They find themselves unqualified for the working world despite paying a large amount in fees and committing years to their studies.

Regulatory frameworks play a critical role in preventing such scenarios. Bodies such as the Council on Higher Education, the South African Qualifications Authority and the department of higher education & training are intensifying oversight of education institutions through audits, reviews and stronger enforcement measures. At the same time there is a growing emphasis on collaboration, with regulators working more closely with institutions to identify risks and share best practice.

Strong quality assurance systems within registered institutions are another line of defence.

Quality assurance is a continuous process that begins at enrolment and continues through to certification. Every stage of a student’s journey is subject to verification. Admission requirements are assessed, prior learning is validated and academic performance is moderated through multiple layers of review. Results are scrutinised by academic committees before being approved, ensuring that what appears on a transcript reflects a verified academic record.

Equally important are the mechanisms used to secure the final qualification. Authentic certificates and transcripts are issued with unique identifiers, serial number and embedded security features that allow for verification. Increasingly, institutions are investing in digital solutions, including tamper-resistant and blockchain-based credentialing systems to stay ahead of fraudulent activity.

Vigilance is essential

For employers and prospective students, vigilance is essential. Employers should confirm qualifications directly with the issuing institution or through recognised verification services, rather than relying solely on documents provided by candidates. Prospective students should ensure that an institution is registered and accredited and that its programmes are recognised on the National Qualifications Framework. Accreditation numbers, programme approval details and institutional registration status should be publicly available and easily verifiable.

Looking ahead, protecting the integrity of higher education will require even more vigilance. Institutions must continue to strengthen internal quality controls and invest in secure credentialing systems. Regulators must maintain rigorous oversight while fostering transparency and collaboration. Industry must prioritise thorough verification processes as part of standard hiring practice.

Without this collective commitment, the risk is not only that unqualified individuals enter the workforce but that confidence in the entire qualifications system is diminished. In turn, the credibility of a qualification is not just an academic concern. It is an economic one.

• Inderpal is associate academic registrar at private higher education institute Richfield.