LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Fight against corruption must not be selective

Recent public discourse has focused on national police commissioner Fannie Masemola in relation to alleged financial management failures. However, accountability cannot and must not be selective. If we are serious about the rule of law, all directors-general and heads of department across government must be held to the same standard, not only one individual.

Section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) clearly outlines the responsibilities of accounting officers. It mandates effective, efficient and transparent financial management. It requires the implementation of proper internal controls, the prevention of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and sound management of assets and liabilities.

The act is unambiguous: accounting officers bear direct responsibility for financial compliance and good governance in their departments. Yet year after year auditor-general reports reflect widespread irregular expenditure, weak internal controls and poor consequence management across multiple departments.

If section 38 is consistently breached, then accountability must follow consistently. South Africa cannot afford a system where laws are applied selectively. We need one law for everyone applied fairly, firmly and without fear or favour.

Failure to enforce the PFMA across all departments undermines public trust and weakens the fight against corruption and maladministration. Accountability must be systemic, not symbolic.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

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Can SA attract capital? The honest answer is not yet

To drive substantive economic growth and drive down the unemployment rate, South Africa needs to achieve a rate of gross fixed capital formation as a percentage of GDP in the 25% to 30% range. In 2024 the country achieved 14.52%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth South Africa Investment Conference took place with the usual amount of fanfare last week. Aside from the promises and pledges, in Centre for Risk Analysis (CRA) briefings and engagements domestic and international investors ask whether the underlying conditions in South Africa justify converting those pledges into sustained, fixed capital investment.

The honest answer remains: not yet, and in some isolated pockets, definitely not sufficiently. Property rights continue to lack the certainty long-term investors require. The spectre of expropriation without compensation has not been fully laid to rest, and this lingers in the boardroom.

Serious logistics constraints remain. While Transnet’s partial recovery is welcome, the CRA has consistently highlighted that optimism here must be tempered by how far the network continues to fall short of what a competitive export economy demands. Crime and personal safety impose real costs on businesses and skilled workers. And broad-based BEE requirements continue to function as a disincentive for investors, who might otherwise deploy capital without hesitation.

The conference theme, “Invest. Partner. Prosper.”, is aspirational. But aspiration without credible policy follow-through is merely marketing. South Africa has not yet done enough to shift its risk perception. That shift requires politically difficult decisions, not conferences.

Chris Hattingh

Centre for Risk Analysis

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Global mediation urged as new proposals seek to end Iran–US conflict

On March 31, under the heading “Trump has a way out of the war”, New York Times columnist Thomas L Friedman drew attention to a book written by John Arquilla which contains carefully considered advice aimed at avoiding escalation into World War 3 and instead ending the conflict between Iran and the US/Israel. The message in the advice given, and its three-point plan, are worth pondering.

“Trump should set aside his 15-point peace plan, which would be ridiculously complicated to implement, and reduce it to two points: Iran gives up its more than 950 pounds of nearly bomb-grade highly enriched uranium, and in return the US gives up on regime change. Both sides would then agree to end all hostilities.

“That is, no more American and Israeli bombing, no more Iranian and Hezbollah rockets, no more Strait of Hormuz blockade and, for darn sure, no US ground troops landing in Iran. We have to realise that what the Iranian regime wants most is to stay in power, and what the US and Israel want most is for Iran not to have a bomb,” said Arquilla, a former professor of defence analysis at the Naval Postgraduate School and author of the forthcoming book The Troubled American Way of War. Arquilla writes: “Both sides can get what they want most if they are ready to give up what they want second most.”

One wonders whether both sides are big enough, and sufficiently wise, to embrace this suggested solution to the highly destructive and ever widening conflict. All countries willing to mediate in the conflict would do well to use the professor’s nifty solution as their goal.

Paul Hoffman

Accountability Now

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