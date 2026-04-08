ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA | SA’s mining paradox requires new framework

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South Africa possesses an unparalleled concentration of critical minerals essential for the global energy transition, according to the author, but it is struggling to scale. Picture:

Over the past three decades the mining sector’s relative contribution to South Africa’s national economy, as measured by its real share of GDP, has experienced a precipitous decline, from 11.1% in 1993 to just 6% in 2025.

This trajectory is punctuated by the data point showing that mining is the only primary sector that contracted an average of 0.4% year on year since 1994. That signals a sustained erosion of the sector’s economic weight, representing a significant variance from the nation’s underlying mineral potential.

South Africa possesses an unparalleled concentration of critical minerals essential for the global energy transition. Holding 80%-90% of global platinum group metals and more than 70% of chromium and manganese, the nation is theoretically the linchpin of the clean energy revolution. However, the sector is struggling to scale. That creates a classic resource paradox: a mineral-rich nation failing to fully capitalise on its natural endowment due to bureaucratic friction and a regulatory framework that increases the cost of capital and stifles long-term investment.

The challenges are multidimensional. Infrastructure constraints, including energy insecurity and port inefficiencies, combined with declining ore grades and commodity volatility, have pressured margins. However, these are symptomatic of a deeper institutional malaise: a mining rights system that has evolved into a labyrinthine obstacle course.

The current decentralised processing model, operating on a first-come, first-served basis, is characterised by significant lead-time delays. The inconsistent performance of the South African Mineral Resources Administration database has introduced further operational risk, occasionally resulting in conflicting title grants and legal uncertainty.

Cost of paralysis

This regulatory friction has direct financial implications, deterring private equity and limiting access to credit markets. Central to the growth agenda is the transition from extraction to beneficiation, localising the processing and refining of critical minerals. At present, South Africa largely exports raw commodities only to re-import finished green technologies, in effect exporting the value-add. Moving up the value chain is critical for re-industrialisation, retaining the technological advancement and high-value jobs that currently accrue to global manufacturing hubs.

The potential impact of beneficiation is transformative. Strategic models suggest that local processing across the continent could generate 2.3-million jobs and increase regional GDP by 12%. For South Africa, with a general unemployment rate of 32% and youth unemployment at 44%, industrial localisation is not just a strategic choice; it is a structural necessity for maintaining socioeconomic stability and fostering inclusive growth.

The Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) of 2002 was intended as a landmark framework to nationalise mineral wealth for the collective benefit, as it proclaims that the minerals beneath the soil belong to the state on behalf of the people of South Africa. While its social objectives were progressive, the execution has created a bureaucratic quagmire. The lack of standardised timelines and the complexity of integrated compliance, spanning environmental and water-usage licensing, have created significant bottlenecks that impede the velocity of new project development.

The delays in granting mining titles, often extending for years, are a direct consequence of a system that lacks clear deadlines and is further complicated by the need to comply with environmental laws under the National Environmental Management Act and to secure water-use licences. These strenuous processes, while necessary for responsible resource management, have become bottlenecks, directly impeding the progress of mining projects.

Cadastral pilot

The recent pilot of the modern cadastral system in the Western Cape offers a signal of potential transformation. Optimising business processes and streamlining permit renewals are essential steps in reducing lead times. This must include resolving legal ambiguities such as the effective date of mining titles highlighted by the Mawetse judgment. Consistent application of these rules is paramount to restoring investor confidence and reducing the “uncertainty discount” applied to South African mining assets.

South Africa’s underperformance in exploration is a direct output of these systemic hurdles. The consequences, disinvestment, revenue loss and asset protection costs are compounded by the rise of illegal mining. This informal sector is not merely a security concern but a market signal of the broader socioeconomic failure to integrate the population into a formal, thriving mineral economy.

Furthermore, realising the value proposition of South Africa’s mineral wealth requires a radical shift in perspective. Mining rights reform must be viewed as a cornerstone of financial and economic restructuring. By optimising the regulatory environment, ensuring radical transparency and fostering an investment-friendly ecosystem, South Africa can catalyse the capital necessary to lead the global green transition. The window for strategic action is narrowing; the nation’s economic resilience depends on its ability to execute this reform now.

Securing foreign direct investment is a primary lever for growth. Addressing these structural constraints is a matter of urgent national interest. The opportunity cost of further delay is immense given the latent potential of South Africa’s mineral endowment. The path forward requires a unified commitment to institutional excellence and strategic agility.

• Mabasa, a developmental economist, is executive manager in the office of the deputy mineral & petroleum resources minister and co-chair of the Brics Youth Council.