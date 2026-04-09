GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS | DA’s challenge is to turn good governance into political trust

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South Africans are not blind. We know that some governments work better than others. We can see which places are cleaner, safer, more functional and more hopeful. We can see where buses run more reliably, where water comes out of the tap more consistently, where jobs are easier to find, and where government feels at least somewhat more serious about its duties.

Yet politics is not only about what people can measure. It is also about what they feel. Too many South Africans feel something deeper than frustration. They feel resignation. Our country is not working the way it should. Not the way we hoped at the dawn of democracy 30 years ago. Too many things that ought to be simple have become difficult. Too many promises have become excuses. Too many people have stopped expecting things to get better.

Over time, something even more dangerous has taken hold: politics that feeds off low expectations. A politics where division is easier than delivery. Where blame replaces responsibility. Where people are encouraged to argue with each other instead of asking more of those in power.

That is how hope is lost. But it is not the only story of South Africa. There is the one the DA is writing. A story based on good governance that provides opportunity, hope and progress. But there is a challenge to this story that the DA must confront honestly. The majority of South Africans recognise that DA governments govern the best of all parties, but too many still do not feel that the DA is fully on their side.

That is why the next chapter for the DA cannot simply be to repeat that we govern well. We must show why we care about governing well in the first place. That we, the DA, are on the side of ordinary South Africans who want safer streets, decent schools, jobs, clean government and respect. On the side of all those people who love South Africa and want it to succeed.

Good government is not an abstraction or a political trophy. It is an act of care for the people who depend on government to do the basics properly. And it is a profoundly moral thing. If a mother can get her child to school safely; if someone answers when you call the fire department and there is actually a firetruck to send; if a jobseeker can find work in a growing economy; and if a pensioner can live in a cleaner and more orderly neighbourhood; these things are not just competent administration. These all show a political party taking the side of ordinary South Africans. A party of hope. That is the demonstration that the DA must convey more clearly, more warmly and more confidently.

Good government is care in action

In the fourth quarter of 2025 the DA-governed Western Cape recorded the lowest official unemployment rate in South Africa at 18.1%, compared with the national rate of 31.4%. That is not a marginal difference. It is the difference between an economy that offers dignity and one that traps millions in dependence and frustration. These results are indicators of which governments are helping to create conditions in which ordinary families have a better chance to get ahead.

The same is true of basic services. Census 2022 found that 85.5% of households in the Western Cape had piped water inside the dwelling, compared with 59.7% nationally. Again, that gap speaks to daily dignity provided by competent government.

Good government is not an abstraction or a political trophy. It is an act of care for the people who depend on government to do the basics properly.

Stats SA’s 2025 mid-year population estimates show that the Western Cape has the highest male life expectancy in the country at 67.6 years, ahead of Gauteng at 65.3, KwaZulu-Natal at 59.3 and the Free State at 57.3.

Stats SA’s latest poverty trends report shows that the Western Cape had a lower lower-bound poverty headcount in 2023 than both Gauteng and the national average: 21.4% compared with 26.5% in Gauteng and 37.9% nationally. Between 2015 and 2023 the Western Cape’s poverty headcount declined by 7.8 percentage points, while Gauteng’s barely moved. These are the signs that better governance produces broader social benefits for ordinary people.

The broader pattern of where the DA governs is unmistakable. Where systems are more functional, people are more likely to live longer, earn more, access basic services and raise their families with greater dignity and security. This is what “governing well” ultimately means. It means the state is less likely to fail people at their most vulnerable moments.

From competence to connection

But if the evidence is this strong, why does it not convert more easily into political trust and electoral support? Because respect is not only delivered through outcomes. It is also communicated through tone, presence and identification. A party can be seen as efficient without being felt as close. It can be trusted to administer without being trusted to understand. That is the connection gap the DA must close.

Recent polling and analysis around Johannesburg captured this paradox starkly: 84% of voters said service delivery where they live would improve if the DA came to power, yet only 39% of likely voters said they intended to vote for it. That is a failure of political intimacy the DA must turn around.

But the answer is not to abandon the politics of competence. It is to deepen it with the politics of belonging. The DA must say, and show, that it does not govern well for some South Africans and incidentally for others. That it governs well because it is on the side of every parent who wants a decent school, every commuter who wants a safer route home, every worker who wants a real chance at a job, every entrepreneur who wants less red tape, every resident who wants a clean street and a functioning municipality, and every citizen who wants to be treated with dignity rather than contempt. Competence is what makes hope credible. Connection is what makes hope felt. The DA will bring both together.

That also requires a shift in voice. Too often, South African politics becomes a competition between grievance and self-congratulation. The DA should resist both. It should not sneer at those who distrust it, nor should it lecture voters for failing to reward delivery. It should instead speak with a certain humility that the DA has proved that better government is possible, but we still have more to prove.

The country does not need islands of excellence surrounded by a sea of decline. It needs one national standard, a South Africa in which the quality of government does not depend on your surname, suburb, race, language or your history. That is the larger meaning of the DA record where it governs. The point is not merely that the Western Cape, Cape Town and wherever else the DA governs is doing better on a range of measures. The point is that every South African deserves the same seriousness, the same competence and the same respect.

The moral case for the DA is getting stronger by the day. Ordinary South Africans deserve hope again, and to have that hope rewarded with real progress. The DA must be a party that says and shows that a better future is already being built, and that it belongs to every South African.

• Hill-Lewis is mayor of Cape Town and a candidate for the DA leadership.