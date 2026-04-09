KEVIN MALUNGA | Justice delayed is democracy diminished

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s judicial backlog is often described as an administrative headache. It is usually spoken about in the dry language of case flow, postponements, staffing constraints and clogged rolls. But that framing is too narrow and polite. The truth is that chronic delay in the justice system is far more serious than bureaucratic inconvenience. It is a constitutional failure that weakens public trust, deepens inequality and steadily erodes the authority of the state.

Section 34 of the constitution guarantees everyone the right to have disputes resolved by the application of law in a fair public hearing before a court, or another independent and impartial tribunal or forum. That sits at the heart of democratic citizenship. It tells South Africans rights are real because they are enforceable.

When court dates drift, cases pile up and outcomes take years, and the right of access to justice becomes increasingly theoretical. A right delayed, in practice, becomes a right denied.

This is the first point that needs to be made more clearly in the public debate. Judicial backlogs are about the widening gap between constitutional promise and lived experience. For the citizen who waits the system does not feel noble or principled. It feels absent. It feels indifferent. It feels slow in the face of urgency and procedural in the face of pain.

Lives are suspended by delays

That matters because justice is experienced in the maintenance claim that drags on while a family struggles. It is experienced in a labour dispute that leaves a worker in limbo. It is experienced in a criminal matter postponed so many times that victims lose faith, witnesses disappear and accused persons live for years under a cloud of uncertainty. Backlog is not merely about files. It is about people whose lives are suspended by delay.

It is also important to stop treating this as a problem that begins and ends with judges. The backlog in the courts is often the final expression of a far wider failure across the justice chain. Weak investigations, poor docket management, understaffed prosecution teams, administrative inefficiency, broken recording systems, missing transcripts, poor scheduling, repeated postponements and weak co-ordination between institutions all feed the same outcome. By the time the problem surfaces in a courtroom it has often travelled through half the state.

Matters at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court had to be remanded after plumbing issues caused water to be shut off in the building. Picture: MFUNDO MKHIZE (MFUNDO MKHIZE)

That is why blaming one part of the system is too easy and comforting. The courts are where the wider dysfunction becomes visible. They are where the country sees, in concentrated form, the consequences of weak governance elsewhere. South Africa’s court backlog problem doesn’t happen in isolation. It has a justice system performance problem.

The costs of that problem are not equally shared either. Those with money can often absorb delay. They can pay legal fees for longer, negotiate settlements, use private arbitration or simply wait out the process. Poorer South Africans do not have those options. For them, delay bites harder and lasts longer. It means transport costs to repeated appearances, time away from work, mounting anxiety and the sense that the law is available in principle but inaccessible in practice. In this sense, judicial backlog is also an inequality issue.

The courts are where the wider dysfunction becomes visible. They are where the country sees, in concentrated form, the consequences of weak governance elsewhere. South Africa’s court backlog problem doesn’t happen in isolation. It has a justice system performance problem.

There is an economic cost, too, and it is one the country should take more seriously. Timely dispute resolution is part of the invisible infrastructure on which investment and commerce depend. Contract enforcement, business rescue, insolvency proceedings, commercial claims and property disputes all require a justice system that is credible and efficient. A country cannot present itself as open for business while allowing legal uncertainty and procedural delay to become part of its operating environment. Court efficiency may sound like a technical issue, but it is an economic one.

South Africa has, at times, responded to these pressures by creating new structures and reforming institutional arrangements. Some of those changes were well-intentioned and necessary. But the public does not experience reform through organisational charts. Citizens judge reform by outcomes. They do not ask whether a new office exists, but whether a case moves faster, whether a hearing happens on time and whether justice feels any closer than it did before. Institutional redesign has value, but only if it produces visible improvement where it matters most.

That is why the country needs something more ambitious than scattered fixes and polite acknowledgements. It needs a justice recovery plan; a practical national effort focused on reducing the backlog with urgency and transparency.

That means stronger case flow management, better triaging of matters by urgency and complexity, real consequences for avoidable postponements, working digital systems, better integration across the justice chain and greater use of mediation or alternative dispute resolution if appropriate.

Tracking backlogs

It also means something South Africa often avoids until pressure becomes unbearable: public measurement. Backlogs should be tracked openly, court by court. The public should be able to see how many matters are enrolled, how many are finalised, how many are postponed and why. Reform without measurable data is little more than aspiration. Transparency would not solve the problem by itself, but it would make evasion harder and accountability more real.

None of this is to deny that some cases are complex, time-consuming and inherently difficult. Justice must be fair, not rushed. But there is a profound difference between necessary deliberation and avoidable delay. South Africans can accept complexity. What they should not be asked to accept is drift.

A constitutional democracy is measured by the rights it proclaims, but also by the seriousness with which citizens can enforce them. If justice comes too late, faith in the system fades. When faith fades the damage reaches far beyond the courtroom. It touches trust, legitimacy and the belief that the state can act with fairness and purpose. South Africa’s judicial backlog is one of the clearest tests of whether the promise of the constitution is being made real.

• Malunga, a former deputy public protector, is dean of Regenesys Law School.