LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Trump should not have been given an Iran war offramp

What an anticlimax! I stayed up until late on Tuesday night waiting to see “a whole civilisation dying”. It didn’t die ― no man can destroy civilisation.

I am angry at the Pakistani prime minister for providing US President Donald Trump with an offramp. Trump was facing humiliation. The clock was ticking.

When I saw the breaking news on CNN about a two-week ceasefire proposal from the Pakistani leader, I knew Trump would take it. The cynic in me does not believe the proposal is from Pakistan. I think Trump wrote it himself and asked the Pakistani leader to claim it as his own. Pakistan has always been an American lapdog.

Trump cannot stop the fires he started. The 38-day war showed the world the emperor has no clothes. This is not Nato’s war, so why should they help Trump? This is not Japan’s war. This is not South Korea’s war. You don’t insult people and then expect them to help you.

Attacking Iran was this decade’s biggest blunder. The Strait of Hormuz achieved what no other living leader has done against the arrogant Trump. It humbled him and made Iran rich. It is making more money from oil now than before the ill-timed war and has full control of the Strait thanks to Trump.

This war has proved that even bullies have Achilles heels. For the US it is its economy. American strength comes from doing business with the world. On its own it cannot survive. It needs us as we need it.

The Middle East cannot continue to be the American leaders’ testing ground for their military capabilities. Trump should have learnt from history.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via email

Space capsule’s cramped reality contrasts with Moon mission ambitions

Being interested in astronomy, and seeking a distraction over Easter, I tuned into the “Moon Shot”. Perhaps impressed by the room on the space station and pictures of a moon rover the size of a large SUV, I was taken aback by the cramped, untidy capsule with four people having to cope with a malfunctioning toilet.

I’m old enough to remember the Apollo programme, when thousands of high resolution pictures were taken of the moon’s far side in low orbit, meaning it’s no mystery to anyone.

It seems the Moon Shot was a dry run to see if the rocket would get off the ground, around the moon and back in one piece. It is a formidable piece of engineering and could have been done without a crew, but that of course misses the point.

We all want to see space people on the Moon again soon.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

Media coverage of downed US pilots highlights war’s moral complexities

The media attention given to the downing and rescue of the two US fighter pilots recently was absurd. They were combants, just like infantry or tank crews, and had to face the unfortunate fact that if you shoot at the enemy the enemy might shoot back.

Fighter pilots are an army’s most efficient killers, since their bombs can (and do) kill hundreds at a time, compared with ground-based weapons. Their capture or death obviously holds out great propaganda value, but their portrayal by the US as heroes, like Tom Cruise in Top Gun, ignores the mutilation and mayhem they cause while safely insulated 5,000 feet up.

What do they think when brought down to earth and have to look death in the face?

Bernard Benson

Parklands

Fuel tax abolition is solution to SA’s economic woes

The best thing the government could do to alleviate the strain of the oncoming oil crisis is to make fuel tax-free (Cabinet to weigh further fuel relief to ease looming cost of living spike, April 1).

Fuel is an essential good. It is the lifeblood of the economy. When its price rises everything rises. It shouldn’t be a cash cow for the fiscus that inevitably is wastefully spent. Rather, the government should exercise fiscal discipline and make fuel tax-free. This will go far further than inefficient subsidies or additional grants.

Abolish the fuel levy, VAT and all associated taxes on fuel and its supply chain. See the price plummet as much as possible and see those savings ripple across the market. The cheap energy will stimulate economic growth, creating further value and jobs for South Africans.

The additional economic activity may also generate more tax revenue than the petrol tax did in the first place, especially if accompanied by further deregulation that spurs economic growth and job creation.

Nicholas Woode-Smith

Cape Town

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