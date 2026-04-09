PETER BRUCE | Diplomats quietly rebuilding US-SA ties

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Very quietly, South Africa and the US are rebuilding ties after a significant rupture triggered by US President Donald Trump after his return to the White House last year. It isn’t yet clear what a formal end to Trump’s hostility might look like, but it is clear that the rubble caused by his cluster bombs of lies and fabrications about South Africa is beginning to be cleared.

Like the many calamities Trump has visited upon the world, his patently false charges of a genocide against whites in South Africa may never be withdrawn. They’ll be buried, like his claims on Greenland or Canada, or his threats to pull the US out of Nato, and the world will move on.

But the reality now between Washington and Pretoria is quite different to a year ago. Our ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, had been unceremoniously bundled out of America. President Cyril Ramaphosa was preparing a visit to the White House, which would see Trump deliberately try to humiliate him.

That meeting set off a flurry of “delegations” from mainly Afrikaner groups hoping to gather some domestic political advantage in the US capital. The last, led by FF+ leader Corné Mulder, returned with a list of “demands” the White House claims today had long been transmitted to South Africa, though in the absence of an ambassador there, it is difficult to know to whom the demands were first delivered.

They contained five points the US insisted were necessary to restore normal relations — that the ANC would condemn the singing of the song “Kill The Boer”, US companies would be exempt from BEE, farm attacks would become a priority crime (meaning they would be investigated by the Hawks, not the police) and there would be no expropriation without compensation. More recently the US appears to have added a demand about relations with Iran.

But our officials and theirs are talking. And as Trump chickened out of a threat to completely destroy Iran on Wednesday and accepted a Pakistani cease-fire proposal, yet more rubble was being removed from the US-South Africa crash site.

Trump’s ambassador to South Africa, L Brent Bozell III, presented his credentials to Ramaphosa in Tshwane. It’s significant. Without an ambassador in Washington, Bozell becomes someone we can easily talk to, and on Wednesday he was full of praise for South Africa and its people. “My focus is simple,” he said. “Strengthen the ties between our countries and deliver lasting economic progress …” There was an ocean of US investment just waiting to come here.

There’s a palpable softening on the South African side. Trade talks are basically done, and the big hurdle is Trump himself.

Once, the implication is, the demands are dealt with. And the signs are that Ramaphosa, in his own way, is chipping away at them. Recently ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said, “the ANC does not sing the Kill the Boer song; we don’t find it relevant … Even though we won in the courts that this is freedom of expression, we still do not sing it.”

And sliding US companies past BEE should also be easy — 40 years ago the Sullivan Principles allowed US companies to avoid apartheid laws. The farm attacks and expropriation should also be easily (and in the case of the latter, rapidly) handled.

There’s a palpable softening on the South African side. Trade talks are basically done, and the big hurdle is Trump himself. Last week, after a cabinet briefing, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was asked about Trump insisting France not invite Ramaphosa to the G7 summit in June.

Often combative, Ntshavheni struck a distinctly conciliatory tone: “We remain a very strategic partner of the US. We are unavoidable to each other. We cannot wish each other away. We must coexist, and that’s why we continue to engage with the US as a valued partner.”

I also understand that besides appointing a chargé d’affaires at the embassy in Washington the other week, Ramaphosa has finally settled on who he will appoint as ambassador there — that’s a big deal, and not just because, as I hear, the appointee may be a white man. Whatever colour, we urgently need an experienced hand to rebuild ties throughout the US.

Trump still has time to do a lot more damage in the world, and as he is humiliated in Iran, Cuba looms as an easier target. But he’s weak, and America’s reputation is in tatters. In many respects he lost against Iran — the regime is intact and now controls the Strait of Hormuz, which it didn’t before. He may try to further hurt South Africa, but I think that’s just about done too.

• Bruce is a former editor of Business Day and the Financial Mail.