TARA ROOS | SA built an exclusive economy, now it can’t sustain inclusion

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South Africa does not only need a more capable state; it needs a larger, more productive economy, writes the author. Picture: 123RF

South Africa’s crisis did not begin with corruption; it began with design. For most of its history the country has built its economy to serve only a minority of the population.

Under apartheid the state planned infrastructure, industries and development around a small share of the population, while the majority were excluded by law, banished to bantustans in terms of a “separate development” policy.

In 1994 that system did not disappear. It expanded. The democratic state inherited a system built for exclusion and tried to make it serve everyone. Political rights were extended overnight, but system capacity was not. That mismatch sits at the centre of South Africa’s crisis today.

The state now endeavours to provide housing, education, healthcare, social support and basic services to more than 60-million people. Yet the economy that funds this system has not grown at the scale required.

The result of this is visible across the country: classrooms are overcrowded, municipal systems are strained and infrastructure fails faster than it is repaired. There is a clear capacity problem.

The ANC worsened this structural pressure but it did not create it. Corruption diverted public funds, cadre deployment hollowed out institutions, state-owned entities declined and investment slowed down. These failures reduced the state’s ability to meaningfully and sustainably expand the economy — in a way that truly reverses and defeats unemployment and inequality — while demand continued to rise.

The economic structure has also shifted away from production. In 1980, manufacturing was the largest sector of the economy, contributing about 22% of GDP. By 2016 this had fallen to about 13%, while finance and government services overtook it as the dominant parts of the economy.

The ANC worsened this structural pressure but it did not create it. Corruption diverted public funds, cadre deployment hollowed out institutions, state-owned entities declined and investment slowed down.

This shift is reinforced at a broader level. Industry’s share of GDP has declined from about 36% in 1990 to roughly 25% today, while services have expanded to more than 60% of the economy. In practical terms, the sectors that produce and employ at scale have shrunk, while sectors that are either capital-intensive or state-driven have expanded.

At the same time, South Africa has lost ground globally. The country’s share of world GDP has declined from about 0.54% in 1994 to 0.37% today. This reflects a simple reality: the economy has not kept pace with population growth or with peer countries.

South Africa is trying to run a mass welfare and service state on top of a narrow and weakening productive base. Revenue growth remains limited. Demand for public spending continues to rise. The gap between the two widens each year, while corruption accelerates this decline.

The core issue is that the country is attempting to retrofit inclusion onto an economic system designed for exclusion. That system now operates at full capacity. In some areas it operates beyond it. Policy debates focus on redistribution or governance reform — and these matter, but they do not address the underlying constraint.

South Africa does not only need a more capable state; it needs a larger, more productive economy. Until the country rebuilds its industrial base, fixes and broadens water and sanitation infrastructure, expands energy and logistics capacity, and restores institutional competence, the pressure will persist. The system will continue to strain under demands it was never designed to meet.

Some might say, in the spirit of looming local government elections, that it is time to get back to the basics of governance, and in many respects the rest will follow.

• Roos is Business Day parliamentary reporter.