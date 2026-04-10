GWEN NGWENYA | What happened to the red tape reduction unit?

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Red tape is a perennial fixture on the business and government log of concerns; it has been mentioned in almost every investment climate report and in at least six out of 17 state of the nation addresses since 2010.

Over the same period the IMF found the regulatory burden on South African firms nearly doubled. Behind it all is a now common refrain: “Whatever happened to the red tape unit headed by Sipho Nkosi?”

I did the obvious thing and gave Nkosi a call. He is a heavyweight mining and energy executive who was brought in to steer the unit in 2022. It started as a one-year secondment from Business Unity South Africa, after which he was asked to stay on until the election.

For many the role appears to have simply evaporated without explanation and is thus shrouded in confusion and speculation. The reality is a lot more straightforward and offers lessons for similar efforts.

No, he was not removed. He stayed on beyond the initial one-year term and the role came to an end after the May 2024 elections. As far as he knows there hasn’t been another secondment from business.

Hopefully it’s not yet because it is important, in a way similar to how Melvyn Lubega has been appointed to lead the Digital Service Unit in the presidency. It provides a figurehead who talks about what is happening in a language business understands, can mobilise business support and can cut through the noise by rationalising for government competing business narratives.

Yes, there was a report. There is an impression that Nkosi may have left without so much as an assessment. It may be challenging to locate, but I did ask him to reflect on his time, and three things stood out:

“What is red tape to you may not be red tape to me.” This is a sharp political point that undercuts the assumption that there is consensus about what red tape is. The concept is almost never neutral. What one business views as a barrier another sees as a protective moat. Broad-based BEE may be as good an example as any of a regulation that divides business in this way. It tops the list for many as the single most pernicious pillar of South Africa’s regulatory edifice and yet it is absolutely cardinal and existential for just as many. Forging an industry way forward, even if sector by sector, is the leadership role a successor to Nkosi could be playing.

This is a sharp political point that undercuts the assumption that there is consensus about what red tape is. The concept is almost never neutral. What one business views as a barrier another sees as a protective moat. Broad-based BEE may be as good an example as any of a regulation that divides business in this way. It tops the list for many as the single most pernicious pillar of South Africa’s regulatory edifice and yet it is absolutely cardinal and existential for just as many. Forging an industry way forward, even if sector by sector, is the leadership role a successor to Nkosi could be playing. “The [unit] required power of authority” . Nkosi paints a picture of introducing himself one by one to ministers and directors-general, with support for his work dependent on finding favour with them. While some would have viewed his work with suspicion, others were forthcoming, assigning the director-general or chief of staff to meet Nkosi for weekly planning and tracking meetings. These mandate issues may explain why in part it has been absorbed into Operation Vulindlela, which has demonstrated a degree of expertise and political astuteness in navigating this very challenge. It’s a move Nkosi supports, especially as it would be better resourced, addressing another pain point of his.

. Nkosi paints a picture of introducing himself one by one to ministers and directors-general, with support for his work dependent on finding favour with them. While some would have viewed his work with suspicion, others were forthcoming, assigning the director-general or chief of staff to meet Nkosi for weekly planning and tracking meetings. These mandate issues may explain why in part it has been absorbed into Operation Vulindlela, which has demonstrated a degree of expertise and political astuteness in navigating this very challenge. It’s a move Nkosi supports, especially as it would be better resourced, addressing another pain point of his. “There is something missing in the co-ordination that would mitigate resistance.” Linked to the mandate point above, what red tape reduction efforts still lack is the necessary carrot or stick to take action. It shouldn’t require the unit in its former or present guise to canvass each department, province and municipality door to door seeking their buy-in for red tape reduction. It wouldn’t solve the problem, but many share the view that it would certainly help to have national legislation; otherwise it is voluntary.

The National Red Tape Reduction Framework, finalised by the department of small business development in 2025, attempts to fill exactly this gap.

For the first time it seeks to create a coherent national approach to regulatory burden, one that reaches across departments and spheres of government. But it has two fundamental weaknesses. It stops short of requiring every piece of legislation or regulation in the country to demonstrate its impact on the cost of doing business.

As a framework rather than legislation, it creates no legal consequence for anyone who ignores it. Parliament’s portfolio committee on small business development said as much when it called for a binding Red Tape Reduction Bill to give the framework actual teeth. Without that, it risks becoming another document that identifies the problem without compelling anyone to solve it.

• Ngwenya chairs the American Chamber of Commerce (South Africa) Policy Forum. She writes in her personal capacity.