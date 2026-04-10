KWAME SENOU | Africa needs to rethink its public interest regulation

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The author says the assumption that fiscal pressure automatically drives responsible corporate behaviour ignores decades of regulatory economics showing that when taxes exceed what firms and households can absorb, the result is substitution, evasion and declining regulatory legitimacy, not behavioural change. Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Africa needs to rethink how it approaches public-interest regulation. Too often, when governments confront real and urgent issues, from sugar consumption and alcohol abuse to declining service quality, the default response is the same: raise taxes.

Across the continent I’ve watched public debates follow an increasingly predictable script. Advocacy groups raise legitimate concerns about health, safety or consumer protection, and policymakers reach for the quickest, most visible lever available: higher excise duties, new levies or tougher fines. The intention is usually well-meaning. But intention alone does not guarantee better outcomes.

When taxation becomes a reflex instead of a strategy

From excise hikes to punitive levies and administrative fines, advocacy groups have created a policy environment where proposing “more tax” appears synonymous with protecting public health and consumer welfare. Yet this reflex has proven to be a blunt and often counterproductive tool. In practice, excessive taxation corrodes investment incentives, accelerates informality and disproportionately penalises lower-income consumers who already face steep cost-of-living pressures.

The assumption that fiscal pressure automatically drives responsible corporate behaviour ignores decades of regulatory economics showing that when taxes exceed what firms and households can absorb, the result is substitution, evasion and declining regulatory legitimacy, not behavioural change. The cases of Kenya’s sugar levy or South Africa’s escalating alcohol excise are instructive . While revenues increased in the short term, consumption patterns shifted toward cheaper, unsafe, informal products, undermining public health goals and creating enforcement burdens governments struggle to manage.

When taxation is deployed as the primary instrument, policymakers send a narrow signal that the objective is revenue acceleration rather than structural reform. Most governments in Africa face the complex challenge of balancing fiscal needs with industrial development, consumer protection and the survival of local enterprises.

The “tax first” approach fails this balancing act because it treats the symptoms of market dysfunction rather than its drivers, which are weak enforcement capacity, information asymmetries, poor competition conditions and limited consumer education. Moreover, elevating taxes to the centre of public-interest regulation oversimplifies a multidimensional problem and erodes the policy credibility needed to shift behaviour in a sustainable way.

Evidence from behavioural regulation shows what works

Globally, the most effective interventions in public health and consumer protection are those that combine behavioural insights, targeted regulation and partnership with industry, not those that rely exclusively on fiscal deterrence.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development, the World Health Organisation and the World Bank have consistently demonstrated that behaviour change is strongest when consumers have accurate information, appealing alternatives and predictable enforcement. Taxes can be part of the toolbox, but they cannot be the toolbox.

In African markets, where informal channels can represent 40%–60% of consumption in some sectors, punitive taxation without strong oversight simply pushes activity underground. Evidence from Nigeria’s illicit alcohol market or Uganda’s sugar smuggling patterns shows that regulatory gaps, not insufficient taxation, drive harm. Similarly, consumer dissatisfaction with service quality in telecoms, banking or utilities rarely stems from low fines; it stems from structural barriers such as limited competition, information opacity and weak customer redress mechanisms.

The public affairs community understands that sustainable solutions emerge when governments articulate clear, stable regulatory goals and industry responds through innovation and compliance incentives. For instance, reforming product labelling, introducing real-time consumer feedback platforms, strengthening standards authorities and incentivising responsible marketing practices have been shown to outperform taxation in influencing consumer choices. Crucially, these levers foster collaborative accountability rather than adversarial posturing. Instead of draining working capital through additional levies, companies can channel investment into reforming supply chains, upgrading safety protocols, or improving customer experience, investments that deliver long-term public value.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) adds another dimension, as over-taxation creates competitive distortions across borders, encourages regulatory arbitrage, and undermines regional industrial goals, according to Faizel Ismail in his handbook . Moving toward evidence-based regulation is not just good governance; it is an economic necessity.

A smarter path forward balancing public order

If Africa is to tackle public health risks, protect citizens and maintain business viability, the continent must replace tax escalation with strategic regulatory design anchored in three principles: proportionality, partnership and predictability.

Proportionality demands that interventions are aligned with real risks, not political optics. This means building regulatory frameworks that distinguish between harmful consumption patterns and general usage, and that focus enforcement on the highest-risk actors. Partnership recognises that no modern regulatory system succeeds without industry participation. Businesses are not merely subjects of regulation; they are co-creators of the standards, technologies and consumer experiences that shape markets.

Public-private co-operation can significantly expand regulators’ reach through digital traceability tools in the alcohol value chain, voluntary product reformulation in the sugar sector, independent service-quality audits in telecoms, or transparent disclosure regimes in hospitality, which all deliver more sustainable outcomes than tax hikes.

Predictability, finally, is the cornerstone of investment. Companies will invest in compliance, innovation and customer care when the regulatory environment is stable and fair. Constant fiscal shocks, often introduced without sufficient consultation, destabilise planning and encourage defensive business behaviour. Building multi-stakeholder platforms, conducting regulatory impact assessments and aligning national rules with continental frameworks such as AfCFTA consumer-protection guidelines can create the long-term certainty companies and consumers need.

Public order and economic competitiveness are not opposing objectives; they are mutually reinforcing. Societies thrive when markets work transparently and when consumers trust institutions. And markets thrive when firms can plan, innovate and compete fairly. The real task for African policymakers and advocacy groups is not to demand larger fines or higher taxes, but to design smart, balanced interventions that address the root causes of harm. Regulation should be a scalpel, not a hammer.

Africa’s future depends on our ability to move beyond fiscal reflexes and embrace modern, evidence-led public-interest governance that protects people while enabling the private sector to grow, employ and contribute to national development.

Senou, a corporate diplomacy adviser specialising in public affairs, stakeholder ecosystems and market entry strategies across Africa, is executive director at THOP.