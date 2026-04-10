LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Ideology must be shed if SA is to attract capital investment

At the recent Sixth South Africa Investment Conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that R1.5-trillion was pledged between 2018 and 2023. However, Business Day reports indicate that this does not align with official data on gross fixed capital formation as a percentage of GDP. (“Ramaphosa’s investment billions dismissed”, April 4).

Capital formation declined since Ramaphosa became president and now languishes at 13% of GDP, according to Stats SA. It should amount to at least 25% of GDP for the economy to grow meaningfully, says Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt.

Ramaphosa did admit that “network industry bottlenecks” and “years of state capture” had hampered investment. There is no doubt that South Africa’s infrastructure badly needs upgrading, but government is constrained by high interest payments on debt. Social services and ever-rising welfare grants eat into the budget. Some 29-million people are on social grants, close to half the population, and only about 7-million pay income tax. This is unsustainable.

The economy has been hollowed out by corruption and government mismanagement. This explains the “bottlenecks”, Transnet being a prime example. Ramaphosa said ease of doing business was a theme of the conference. But in this South Africa continually fails, and government is currently tightening BEE’s stranglehold over the economy.

This is the opposite of what is needed. More investments would be attracted were businesses unshackled and freed from interference by officials who don’t know how to manage an economy. In addition to infrastructure, the deplorable condition of public education needs fixing. Employment-generating growth needs skilled workers. Resistance from vested interests benefiting from a broken system must be overcome.

Ramaphosa may pretend otherwise, but South Africa will continue to fail as long as the ANC primes archaic redistributive ideology over growth.

François Theron

Pretoria

Professional engineers sidelined as cities’ critical services falter

Ayesha Hering has reiterated a problem espoused over 50 years ago by Prof JE Jennings of the Wits civil engineering department (“Engineering in SA has an engineering skills problem”, April 2).

In an attempt to mitigate the problem, he instituted a final-year project design course, which involved external tutors who supplied live projects. Regretfully, few (if any) firms took the hint!

Hering, herself a technologist, has perpetuated a myth that arose about 30 years ago when her peers started referring to themselves as engineers. The Engineering Council of South Africa has endorsed the error by using the same incorrect terminology in public statements concerning structural failures, thereby denigrating the status of professional engineers (PrEng) who are senior academically and by training.

The Engineering Council is a politically appointed body that does not enforce its mandate to protect the public. So maybe it should not be surprising that none of the CEOs of Joburg Water, the Johannesburg Roads Agency and City Power is a professional engineer. Net result: the services mess from which the city now suffers.

The Engineering Professions Act needs to be revised so that the profession is under the control of engineers.

Jock o’London

Retired consulting civil engineer

Gauteng cabinet reshuffle raises questions over political priorities

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s decision to reshuffle the Gauteng provincial cabinet to include the EFF cannot go unquestioned (“Lesufi’s politics of adventurism could come back to haunt him”, April 9).

At a time when the province is battling collapsing infrastructure, water shortages, electricity instability, crime and rising unemployment, residents deserve clarity — not political manoeuvring.

The premier claims the reshuffle will bring “much-needed stability” to his cabinet. But stability must never be confused with political survival. Stability must translate to improved service delivery, sound financial management and measurable outcomes for residents.

The inclusion of the EFF, particularly in portfolios that influence financial oversight such as the treasury, requires heightened scrutiny. Gauteng’s finances are not a political bargaining chip. They are public resources governed by strict constitutional principles and legislation such as the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), which demands transparency, accountability and responsible expenditure.

Oversight is not optional. It is a constitutional duty. Section 195 of the constitution calls for public administration to be accountable, transparent and development-orientated. Any political arrangement that weakens this principle must be challenged.

Gauteng residents cannot afford experimental governance or political compromises that prioritise party arrangements over people’s needs. We must open our eyes and ears. The real question is whether this reshuffle strengthens governance or merely secures numbers.

Now more than ever, Gauteng needs effective oversight, clean administration and leadership that puts the province before politics.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

Salary caps would be one way to rectify audit mess

“Metro bosses rake in millions as audit outcomes slide and cities crumble”, proclaimed the front-page banner headline of last week’s edition of the Sunday Times (April 5). The piece went on to detail the outrageous remuneration packages a number of city managers and financial officials are receiving. For obvious reasons I say “receiving”, rather than “earning”.

My wife’s immediate response to the piece was that there should be some regulation or control mechanism in place that prohibits remuneration increases to governing party representatives in those metros or municipal offices that do not receive a clean audit.

Think about that. There might be no better incentive to get these officials to work properly and produce positive results than having a cap placed on their remuneration. Such a cap could be lifted if, jointly, they can work together to obtain a clean audit.

Geoff Mansell

Hyde Park

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