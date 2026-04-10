MATTHEW MARRIAN | The ‘idiot tax’ quietly eroding your wealth

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The author says many systems carry embedded costs that persist simply because they are familiar, so assumptions around “standard pricing” often go unchallenged for far longer than they should.

In an article about Elon Musk and the early days of SpaceX that I recently came across, not only the ambition behind building a private space company but the way cost was approached stood out. Instead of accepting industry pricing as a given, the problem was broken down to first principles, focusing on the underlying inputs that drive cost. This approach forces a level of scrutiny that quickly exposes where value is real and where it is assumed.

The conclusion was uncomfortable. A meaningful portion of what had become accepted as normal pricing was not fundamental. It reflected inefficiency, legacy structures and layers of margin that had accumulated over time.

That idea extends beyond aerospace. Many systems carry embedded costs that persist simply because they are familiar. When interrogated properly it becomes clear not everything being paid is necessary, and assumptions about “standard pricing” often go unchallenged for far longer than they should.

Musk describes these avoidable costs as the “idiot tax”, not as an insult (or maybe in Musk’s eyes), but as a blunt way of capturing the cost of inattention, complacency and poor decision-making over time.

In wealth management this tax rarely appears as a single line item. It emerges through small inefficiencies that build over time. Individually, they seem insignificant. Collectively, they are not.

One of the most common sources is layered costs in portfolios. Fees exist across platforms, advice structures and underlying funds, often structured in ways that obscure the total. Each component may be reasonable on its own, but the combined effect reduces net returns over time, and the impact becomes more pronounced the longer capital is invested.

Behaviour is another contributor. Investors tend to withdraw during periods of volatility and redeploy capital once conditions feel more stable. Others chase recent performance, shifting allocations after assets have already moved. These reactions feel logical in the moment, but they typically result in buying high and selling low, which undermines long-term outcomes.

Inaction also carries a cost. Portfolios are often left unchanged despite changes in income, risk capacity or market conditions. Because there is no immediate consequence, drift goes unnoticed. Over time, misalignment between strategy and reality can materially affect results.

Complexity compounds the problem further. Financial arrangements tend to become more intricate over time, with many products and overlapping exposures. While this can create the impression of sophistication, it often leads to higher costs, reduced transparency and weaker decision-making. Simpler structures often produce more consistent outcomes.

Inflation adds another layer for South African investors. Holding excessive cash may feel safe in uncertain environments, but in real terms it erodes purchasing power. The decline is gradual and often ignored, yet over long periods it reduces financial capacity.

What makes the “idiot tax” particularly impactful is its compounding nature. It is not a single error but a sequence of small inefficiencies that accumulate over time. Just as investment returns compound, so do these avoidable costs, and the gap between disciplined and undisciplined approaches widens significantly with time.

Reducing this requires clarity rather than complexity. It involves making costs visible, removing unnecessary layers, simplifying structures and ensuring decisions are not driven by short-term emotion. It also requires consistency, because the biggest wealth leaks are rarely the result of a poor decision, but repeated small ones left unchecked.

There is a role for advice in this process, not in chasing returns or reacting to every market movement but in maintaining alignment, improving structure and preventing behavioural mistakes that tend to repeat over time.

Ultimately, wealth is not only built by earning returns but by avoiding preventable losses. The lesson from first principles thinking is clear. Meaningful improvement often comes not from adding more but from stripping away what is unnecessary and allowing the underlying system to operate more efficiently.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.