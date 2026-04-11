DOUGLAS MASON | Pricing property in wartime Ukraine

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Firefighters work at a damaged property after a Russian drone attack at Izmail in the Odessa region, Ukraine, on August 2 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a handout video.

Property values generally depend on a few standard measures — location, comparable sales, appraisals and tax assessments. But how can prices be established in a time of war when these no longer apply?

In Ukraine’s property market more rudimentary methods come into play. Replacement value is a start, but even this bumps up against a more basic one — something is only worth what a buyer is willing to pay. Ukraine’s freewheeling, wartime property market is providing insights on how to price risk.

Ukraine’s booming prewar property market came to an abrupt end when Russia invaded the country in 2022. Overnight, sales were halted and normal price-setting mechanisms eviscerated. The economy contracted by a third, and at least a quarter of the population were displaced abroad or now live under Russian occupation.

Despite this enormous demand shock, the economy has recovered strongly since 2022. Real estate prices have also recovered, showing resilience as an asset class and store of value. According to data from local company OLX Real Estate for 2021-2025, prices in local currency terms increased by 50%-80% overall from prewar levels. In dollar terms this is 10%-20%, though the figures are flattered by overvaluation of the hryvnia under Ukraine’s fixed-rate currency regime.

Residential and commercial construction continues, and 80% of prewar developers have resumed work. Most in demand are one-bedroom flats in high-rise developments. Buyer requirements have adjusted and now seek safer neighbourhoods away from critical infrastructure that is likely to be a target for Russian bombing. Desired features include back-up power and water and a bomb shelter or underground parking.

A two-tier market has emerged based on proximity to the war along the 1,500km front line. In the east, active fighting and exposure to physical danger have knocked prices down by up to 80%. Cities further away, particularly in the relatively safe west of Ukraine, such as Lviv or Kyiv, the capital, are seeing higher prices, some of it driven by demand from internally displaced people.

Properties closest to the frontlines are under water. One of the largest drops is in Kherson, which is under daily siege from Russian artillery and drones, falling by 45% or more since 2022. Others have seen declines of 38% on average, driven by the exodus of population and bombardment. Notable are Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy.

The attraction of Ukraine’s great cities remains, and this is drawing in buyers despite security risks. Prices in Odesa and Kharkiv have been rising despite proximity to the fighting, and this is considered a forward bet among buyers that these places will not come under Russian occupation. Ukraine’s experience of urban, defensive warfare has proven that cities are extremely hard to conquer and that the attacker will lose considerable resources trying to do so, as shown by ferocious, year-long battles for the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Pokrovsk.

Despite liquidity problems and distressed sales from those needing cash due to loss of income or the need to flee, prices are firm and sales brisk. Ukrainians are savers, and cash purchases and instalment payments under developer finance dominate the market. Bond finance is relatively limited, and real interest rates are high, with lending at 18%-20% or more vs inflation below 8%. A government-backed scheme, eOselia, subsidises interest rates for first-time buyers and those in critical occupations — military personnel, medical professionals and teachers.

The main source of strength in the property market is the remarkable resilience of the Ukrainian economy, which has expanded by 3.5% on average from 2023 despite wartime conditions that have crippled power infrastructure and seen major cities being bombed.

A flexible labour market and high state spending, much of it financed internationally, are supporting demand. The defence sector, information technology, construction and agriculture are leading overall growth. Remote work is also helping. Among the 5.6-million Ukrainians who have fled abroad, a substantial number continue to work for Ukrainian companies, maintaining professional connections to the country. Numerous export-orientated IT enterprises are now virtual companies, with staff working on remote teams or with back-office functions dispersed around the country or abroad.

An enormous black economy — it accounts for about 30%-40% of GDP — is a prominent source of funds invested into property. Per capita GDP in nominal terms was just $5,390 in 2024, according to World Bank data, but $18,551 by purchasing power parity. Proxy indicators — conspicuous consumption and the beautiful shops and restaurants in Ukrainian cities — point to a far more prosperous country.

Money is being made in wartime Ukraine, and it is going into property as a store of value. A lot more money is sitting on the sidelines, setting the stage for a post-war boom when risk premiums fall to more normal levels.