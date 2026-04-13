LEON MICHAELIDES | Is long-term thinking overrated?

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In practice, the capacity to adopt a genuinely long-term horizon is far from universal, the writer says.

The notion of long-term investing is deeply embedded in the institutional asset management narrative. It is often presented as both a philosophical anchor and a practical solution to market volatility.

Yet in practice the capacity to adopt a genuinely long-term horizon is far from universal. For a meaningful segment of investors, particularly those transitioning into drawdown phases such as retirement, the risks embedded in this orthodoxy demand closer scrutiny.

Timing of returns matters

The central challenge lies in sequencing risk. For investors entering retirement, the timing of returns matters as much as, if not more than, the magnitude of those returns over time. A significant market drawdown in the early years of retirement can irreversibly impair an investor’s ability to sustain withdrawals, even if long-term average returns ultimately meet expectations. In this context, the abstract comfort of a “long-term view” becomes insufficient. The path of returns becomes paramount.

This reality necessitates a more responsive and probabilistic approach to asset allocation. Rather than anchoring portfolios to distant forecasts, a disciplined focus on shorter-term expectations, particularly within a 12-month horizon, offers a more robust framework for decision-making. The rationale is straightforward. Forecasting over extended periods introduces compounding layers of uncertainty, rendering precise predictions increasingly unreliable. By contrast, shorter-term expectations allow for continual reassessment and recalibration, grounded in observable market dynamics.

Such an approach is inherently iterative. Asset class expectations are not static assumptions but evolving estimates that must adjust as market conditions change.

Consider a scenario in which equity markets experience a sharp upward movement within a short period, absent any corresponding shift in underlying fundamentals. In such cases, expected future returns must logically decline, unless there is compelling evidence to support higher earnings growth or sustained multiple expansion.

Maintaining discipline in this process prevents the inadvertent extrapolation of recent performance into future expectations, a common behavioural pitfall.

At the portfolio level, this philosophy translates into a bottom-up construction process. The objective is not to align with a predefined benchmark composition, but to assemble a combination of asset classes that offers the highest probability of achieving a defined return target, typically expressed as an inflation-plus objective. This requires a granular understanding of each asset class, not in terms of single-point forecasts, but in terms of the distribution of potential outcomes.

Greater certainty in the near term

The emphasis therefore shifts from maximising expected returns to optimising the balance between return and certainty. In practical terms, this often leads to counterintuitive positioning.

An asset class offering a higher nominal return may be less attractive than one with a lower expected return but a tighter range of outcomes. The preference is for outcomes that are more predictable, even if they are modestly lower, particularly when the investment objective is framed in absolute rather than relative terms.

This probabilistic mindset becomes especially valuable during periods of heightened dispersion in potential outcomes. For instance, in the aftermath of significant market dislocations certain asset classes may present compelling upside scenarios alongside equally material downside risks.

In such cases the appropriate response is not binary. Rather than adopting an aggressively overweight position, a measured allocation that reflects both the opportunity and the risk is more consistent with preserving capital and achieving long-term objectives.

A critical enabler of this process is a structured, yet nonprescriptive, decision-making framework. Regular engagement at the asset allocation level ensures that views are continually challenged and refined. Importantly, this structure serves to mitigate behavioural biases, without constraining the discretion of portfolio managers.

The objective is not to manage portfolios by committee but to provide a coherent set of expectations that inform individual decisions.

Flexibility counts

Equally important is the role of pragmatism in portfolio construction. A truly flexible approach requires the willingness to revise views and adjust positioning as new information emerges. This adaptability is often constrained by structural factors, particularly in less liquid segments of the market. Investments in illiquid assets may offer attractive yields or growth prospects, but they come with an implicit cost: reduced flexibility. When conditions change, the ability to reposition becomes limited.

For this reason a focus on liquidity is not merely a technical consideration but a strategic one. By concentrating on the most liquid segments of equity and fixed income markets, portfolios retain the capacity to respond dynamically to evolving conditions. This ensures that changes in conviction can be translated into changes in positioning without delay or friction.

Allocating without prejudice

Another defining feature of this approach is its neutrality with respect to traditional asset class biases. Portfolios are not constructed with an inherent preference for equities or fixed income.

Instead, allocations are determined purely by the relative attractiveness of opportunities across the investment universe. This removes the structural incentives that can otherwise skew decision-making and reinforces the central objective: achieving the required return with the highest possible degree of certainty.

Finally, while long-term strategic asset allocation models remain a useful reference point, they are not treated as prescriptive anchors. Rather, they serve as a benchmark against which present positioning can be assessed. Significant deviations from these models prompt further interrogation, ensuring that tactical decisions remain grounded in a coherent understanding of long-term return distributions.

In sum, the ability to adopt a long-term investment horizon is contingent on the specific circumstances of the investor. For many, particularly those in or near retirement, the risks associated with rigid adherence to long-term assumptions are too significant to ignore. A more nuanced approach, grounded in shorter-term expectations, probabilistic thinking and pragmatic flexibility offers a more resilient pathway to achieving investment objectives.

• Michaelides is equity portfolio manager at Matrix Fund Managers.