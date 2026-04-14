BELINDA ECHEOZONJOKU | Joburg debt write-off risks eroding trust without fixing broken systems

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The City of Johannesburg’s proposed debt write-off is being presented as relief for residents in financial distress. On the surface it sounds compassionate. But when you look closer, it raises uncomfortable questions, writes the author. Picture: Business Day/

Every day in Joburg families are trying to stretch too little across too much.

A mother deciding whether to keep the lights on or put food on the table. Pensioners watching the meter run faster than their income. These are real struggles, and any government that claims to care must respond with urgency and empathy.

But real empathy is not found in grand announcements, but in solutions that actually work and last.

The City of Johannesburg’s proposed debt write-off is being presented as relief for residents in financial distress. On the surface it sounds compassionate. But when you look closer, it raises uncomfortable questions, not just about the decision itself but about how and why it was made.

Joburg already has systems designed to support those who are struggling. Through its expanded social package and free basic services, the city has a framework to ensure indigent households receive ongoing, targeted relief.

The problem is not that these systems don’t exist; it’s that they are not working as they should. Too many qualifying residents are still not registered. Too many fall through the cracks.

So the real question is simple: why are we not fixing what already exists? Instead, the city is proposing a sweeping debt write-off without clearly explaining who qualifies, what it will cost, or how it will be funded. For residents already navigating uncertainty about billing and service delivery, this creates more confusion than comfort.

Even more concerning is how this proposal reached the council. This was not a minor administrative adjustment; it was a motion, with financial implications.

Decisions of this magnitude are meant to go through strict governance processes, with proper costing, legal compliance and oversight. They are not meant to pass through the programming committee without the level of scrutiny that residents would reasonably expect when billions of rand could be at stake.

Process matters, because it protects people. But this also reflects a deeper, more troubling pattern in the city’s decision-making, one in which politically convenient decisions are taken first and the financial consequences are calculated later.

We have seen this before, including with the city’s “politically facilitated agreement”, where commitments were made without fully accounting for their long-term fiscal impact.

This debt write-off risks following the same path. It sets Joburg on a dangerous trajectory: a series of major financial decisions taken without proper costing upfront, only to be absorbed into future budgets once the political moment has passed. By then, the consequences are no longer theoretical. They are real, and they must be paid for.

And residents will be the ones who pay, because when the numbers no longer add up, the gap is closed through increased tariffs, higher rates and reduced service delivery. The cost of today’s politically facilitated decisions becomes tomorrow’s financial burden on households that are already struggling.

Right now Joburg can ill afford this approach. The city is already under significant financial pressure. Billions of rand are owed to it, and a large portion of that may never be recovered. At the same time, residents who continue to pay for services often do so despite billing disputes and inconsistent service delivery. Trust in the system is already fragile.

In this environment, a broad write-off risks sending a dangerous signal — that paying for services no longer matters. But the concern goes beyond this single decision.

Joburg has not yet published its audited financial statements in the required timeframe, leading to the suspension of its bonds on the JSE. For many residents, that may sound technical, but the consequences are real. It affects the city’s credibility, its ability to borrow and ultimately its capacity to invest in infrastructure and basic services.

Meanwhile, the city is carrying a salary bill of over R21bn, alongside a multiyear wage agreement worth about R10bn. These are long-term commitments that will shape the city’s finances for years. And yet, even with these mounting obligations, Joburg is reportedly seeking additional funding from international lenders.

For residents, the question is straightforward: how does a city that is already under pressure and struggling to account for its finances take on more debt while writing off what is owed to it?

This is where the issue becomes one of trust. People want to know that their city is being run responsibly. They want to know that when they make sacrifices to pay for services, those contributions matter. And they want to know that when help is offered to the vulnerable, it is real, fair and sustainable.

A caring city does not make the biggest promises; it keeps them. If Joburg is serious about helping those in financial distress, the starting point should be to fix the systems already in place to ensure every qualifying household is registered, that billing is accurate, and that support reaches those who truly need it.

Just as importantly, the city must restore its own credibility. That means respecting governance processes, ensuring that financially consequential decisions are properly scrutinised before they reach council, publishing financial statements on time, and making transparent, sustainable decisions.

Because when things go wrong at this level, it is not felt in council chambers. It is felt in homes, in the dark when the power goes out, in dry taps, and in the quiet frustration of residents who feel that the system is no longer working for them.

Joburg deserves better than quick fixes and procedural shortcuts. It deserves leadership that understands that doing the right thing is not always the easiest, but it is always necessary. Otherwise, we are not just writing off debt. We are writing off trust.

• Echeozonjoku is a DA ward councillor and leader of the official opposition in the Joburg city council.