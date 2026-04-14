BRENT BOTHA | AI and global shifts challenge SA’s legal tradition

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The writer believes the highest calling of the legal profession is not to preserve the status quo, but to be fluent enough in its language to reshape it. Picture: 123RF/

South African legal history is not a single, unbroken thread of progress. It is contested, layered and sometimes contradictory. Nelson Mandela embodied the philosophy that the law exists not to preserve the status quo but to reshape it.

There is a version of Mandela that history remembers most readily — the statesman, the reconciler, the symbol. But before all that he was a lawyer. What drove him to law was a profound conviction that change was not only possible but necessary, and the legal system was one of the most powerful levers available to bring it about. I believe that is the highest calling of the legal profession: not to preserve the status quo, but to be fluent enough in its language to reshape it.

The context is challenging. The AI revolution and shifts in international political, economic and diplomatic structures create an imperative for change. South Africa showed real green shoots at the start of the year, with recovering investor sentiment and renewed momentum. Since then the conflict in the Middle East has weighed on global economic momentum, with big economic and human costs.

An independent philosophy

South Africa’s legal profession is at an inflection point. The structure and philosophy that served it well in one era is being tested as the world changes. The advantages of independence are increasingly clear as African clients seek to navigate an environment in which former geopolitical alliances are perhaps less reliable, new blocs are forming and global law firms are facing pressures that have little to do with those on our continent.

In contrast, locally owned and governed firms can operate differently, with decision-making sitting closer to the work and the client. We can adopt new approaches and form fresh partnerships aligned to the most pressing issues in the jurisdictions that matter most to our clients and us. Firms that joined global networks over the past three decades gained international discipline and a generation of African lawyers comfortable at the highest levels of cross-border work.

That foundation is secure. The question is whether the structure that built it remains the right one for the decade ahead. The ability to select the right international partner for each matter, based entirely on client need, can produce better outcomes for clients with complex cross-border requirements.

Nor is there a need to abandon the disciplines and standards set during years inside global leaders. The most credible local firms are those that have taken these lessons and applied them on their own terms, in their own markets, with the agility independence allows. Independent firms can offer fresh perspective on the South African context, the issues facing companies navigating the challenge to deliver for their stakeholders, and the greater South African imperative of inclusive economic empowerment.

People and purpose

AI is compressing the traditional legal pyramid. The work that once occupied teams of junior associates in professional services firms is increasingly absorbed by AI. For global firms optimising for efficiency, it becomes the justification to hire fewer juniors. But in South Africa that calculus must include the youth unemployment crisis, the intergenerational transfer of professional opportunity, and the symbolic and material importance of black South Africans building careers in the upper echelons of law. These are not side considerations; they are the whole point.

As AI changes the economics businesses must not abandon their pipelines because the country needs it and because building the next generation of legal talent is part of what it means to be a responsible anchor institution. If you stop developing junior practitioners now, the pipeline of experienced senior talent begins to thin within a decade.

A South Africa with world-class, independently governed legal institutions, a deepened talent pipeline and the agility to serve clients on their terms is not an aspiration; it is an immense opportunity.

• Botha is CEO of Deneys, formerly Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa, effective end-March.