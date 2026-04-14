MICHAEL AVERY | IFC backs innovative bond for Western Cape water security

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Theewaterskloof Dam resembled a desert during a three-year drought, but an injection of 10-billion litres in one day left it 82.8% full on August 18 2020.

Early forecasts of a looming “Super El Niño” — not a scientific term, but evocative enough — are beginning to circulate. If even partially realised, it could upend already fragile assumptions around food inflation, particularly in a world grappling with elevated diesel costs and fertiliser supply constraints tied to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Which brings me to a conversation I had last week about a different kind of risk and, more importantly, a different kind of solution. If El Niño is a reminder of how exposed we are to the volatility of natural systems, then South Africa’s first water performance-based bond offers a glimpse into how we might begin to price, manage and ultimately invest in those same systems.

Over the past decade sustainable finance has undergone a profound evolution. We’ve moved from the era of “use-of-proceeds” green bonds, which have often been roundly criticised for their opacity, to something far more exacting, such as outcome-based instruments where capital is tied not only to intent but to verifiable impact.

The Cape water performance-based bond, structured by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and issued by FirstRand, sits squarely at the frontier of that evolution. Anchored by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and implemented by The Nature Conservancy (TNC), it is not merely another ESG-labelled instrument. It is, in many respects, a re-engineering of how capital engages with the natural world.

At its core, the bond links investor returns directly to ecological outcomes. Specifically, the clearing of invasive alien vegetation in critical water catchments in the Western Cape. The logic is deceptively simple. Remove water-thirsty invasive species, restore catchment health, increase streamflow and ultimately augment dam supply.

The financial engineering beneath that simplicity is where things get interesting. As Martin Potgieter of RMB put it to me, this is one of the first instances where “the return of the investor is positively correlated with a nature outcome”. In other words, if the project succeeds, investors earn more. If it fails, they earn less, but, crucially, their capital remains protected.

In traditional sustainability-linked bonds, success often results in a lower coupon, in effect penalising investors for positive outcomes. Here, the alignment is explicit: “If nature does well, [the investor] does well.”

The mechanics are equally instructive. Rather than funding a corporate issuer with sustainability targets, this bond originates from the problem itself. As Potgieter explained: “The origin is not ‘where do we have a corporate?’. The origin is ‘where is the most impactful environmental project we can back?’.”

That distinction opens up a far broader universe of investable opportunities, particularly in areas like water security, where the beneficiaries are diffuse and the traditional corporate sponsor is often absent. The bond operates on a pay-for-success model. Investors in effect underwrite the upfront risk. If the project meets its ecological targets, in this instance measured in hectares of invasive species cleared, an outcomes-based funder steps in to reward the success through enhanced returns. If it falls short, investor returns are reduced and that underperformance is channelled back into funding the project itself.

It is not unlike a structured credit product with an embedded impact option. Kalina Miller of the IFC was more direct when she said this represents “a new asset class that ties investor returns to outcomes”.

Clearing alien plants

The ecological case underpinning the bond is compelling. South Africa is among the 30 driest countries on earth. In the Western Cape alone, invasive alien plants are estimated to reduce water availability by tens of millions of cubic metres annually. According to Louise Stafford of TNC, clearing targeted areas could reclaim roughly 55-million cubic metres of water, equivalent to about two months’ supply for Cape Town.

What’s striking is not only the scale of the potential gain but the relative efficiency. Compared with traditional “grey infrastructure” solutions like desalination or dam construction, catchment restoration offers a far more cost-effective intervention. In Stafford’s words, this represents a shift from “project-based short-term funding” to a “five-year planning horizon” for ecological infrastructure, one that recognises natural capital not as an externality but as critical economic infrastructure.

Translating that ecological complexity into something capital markets can price is no trivial task. Water flows are messy, nonlinear and difficult to measure with precision. Which is why in the end the bond relies on a more tangible proxy such as hectares cleared. It is not a perfect measure, but it is observable, verifiable and, crucially, defensible in a financial contract. As Potgieter noted: “We must be able to verify it independently. There can’t be any argument.”

Step back and the broader significance begins to crystallise. This is not only about water in the Western Cape. It is about whether capital markets can be mobilised at scale to address public commons problems, those messy, systemic challenges that sit beyond the reach of traditional corporate finance. Climate volatility, biodiversity loss, water scarcity — these are not issues governments alone can solve, particularly in fiscally constrained environments. Nor are they easily monetised in a way that attracts private capital under conventional structures.

What this bond demonstrates is that with the right architecture it is possible to crowd in that capital by engineering alignment between investors, implementers and outcomes. And doing away with feel-good, wishy-washy ESG marketing speak. As Potgieter put it, the goal is not simply to “move money around” but to “crowd in new pools of capital”, including the vast global bond market.

Investor demand was led by the IFC, which contributed R1.6bn, FSD Africa Investments and Aluwani as co-anchors, with participation from Ashburton Investments, Eskom Pension & Provident Fund, Optimum Investment Group and Sanlam Life. The FirstRand Foundation played a catalytic role in the transaction, committing R50m over five years as an outcomes-based contribution to the transaction.

Which brings us back to El Niño. If the forecasts prove even directionally correct, we are likely to see renewed stress across food systems, water availability and energy inputs. The inflationary consequences will follow swiftly. For South Africa, and much of the developing world, those shocks will land on already fragile foundations. The question is not whether we can predict these cycles. We know they are coming. The question is whether we can build financial systems that are robust enough to absorb them and perhaps even pre-empt them.

The Cape water bond is not a panacea. It is complex, bespoke and not easily replicable without the right data, partners and institutional support. But it is a start.

• Avery, a financial journalist and broadcaster, produces BDTV’s ‘Business Watch’. Contact him at michael@fmr.co.za.