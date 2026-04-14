NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: AI is cheaper than chips

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Dateline: April 10 2031

The AI revolution has ushered in an era of smart machines, and smart society, powered by ever-advancing software and circuits and abundant energy.

But there’s a physical constraint to the exponential growth of intelligence. AI models can be quantised and optimised, and processors can be made leaner, meaner (more efficient) and faster. But you need more chips, and lots of them.

Hundreds of millions. Billions. For the cars, robots, satellites, drones, phones and AI factories. And every other smart device you can think of. They all want the latest “super chip”, which is why Elon Musk’s crazy Terafab idea is paying off so handsomely.

Musk recognised that the only way to meet demand and bring down the cost is enormous scale. So the chip factory was reinvented, from first principles. The cheaper the chips, the bigger the demand — it’s a virtuous vortex of value.

China has also entered the fray with a two-pronged approach. Its pilot 2D semiconductor nanofab is scaling up radical new technology, while its mass market silicon wafer plants are churning out chips by the millions.

With AI-powered designs and optimised automated factories, there’s no advantage in superior knowledge or patents. Everyone’s chip is the best chip. It’s all down to execution, and who has the skill to produce consistently high quality with massive quantity.

As the price of intelligent chips falls it’s a two-horse race to the bottom: Terafab versus China. No-one else is even in the running. / First published in Mindbullets April 9 2026.

Second age, first principles

Dateline: October 9 2032

Over the past decade we’ve transitioned to a new age of smart machines. The first machine age started with steam engines, developed with electricity, and was turbocharged with computers and the internet.

Then came the tipping point. AI that could seemingly learn and grow exponentially, fuelling a new wave of innovation and smart robotics. Starting with self-driving cars and computers that could write their own programs. It wasn’t perfect, but it was the beginning of the age of truly smart machines.

That’s when the awful truth dawned on us. You can’t just bolt on AI to existing methods and processes and expect to get exponential returns. If you want the second machine age to really work in your favour, you’ve got to go back to first principles and redesign your business model — reinvent your entire industry even.

Some founders, like Musk, had the genius smarts to understand this long before the rest of us. When Tesla first began to make its new models in China it wasn’t an improvement, it was a revolution. Building a car in 2.5 hours — 95% by robots — with a capacity of 1,000 cars per day, was something legacy carmakers couldn’t get their heads around. The radical innovation lay in the factory, not the car.

That was seven years ago. Now we’re getting used to the fact that robots are building the factories to make more robots. Machines making machines to make smarter machines. The second machine age has come of age. But it’s based on first principles. / First published in Mindbullets October 9 2025.