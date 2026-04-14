SIZWE PAMLA | Editorial about Lesufi not measured commentary

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The Business Day editorial of April 9 was nothing but a DA press release (“Lesufi’s politics of adventurism could come back to haunt him”, April 9). While it pretended to be looking after the interests of Gauteng residents, the piece was really advocating for the DA.

The description of a legitimate, politically and administratively sound cabinet reshuffle as “adventurism” was revealing. This was not measured commentary but old-fashioned political pamphleteering aimed at influencing readers.

Your editorial team decided to ignore all prevailing facts because they are deeply inconvenient to their pro-DA position. Contrary to their narrative, the real threat to stability in the province is not the inclusion of the EFF in the executive; it is the DA’s own disastrous governance history and disruptive record.

Since the 2016 local government elections, and again after 2021, several municipalities in Gauteng have required coalitions, particularly in the three major metros. However, instead of delivering stability, at least six DA-led coalitions in Gauteng’s local governments have collapsed in that period.

In addition, the DA has tabled more than a dozen motions of no confidence in Gauteng municipalities during that period, and its consistent unwillingness to compromise has affected governance at provincial and local levels. This DA-inspired political instability has contributed directly to deteriorating service delivery and has disrupted long-term planning in these municipalities.

The DA has a lot to answer for. Even at the provincial level the party tried last year to remove premier Panyaza Lesufi through a vote of no confidence. We are yet to hear from Business Day how destabilising a one-year administration would have benefited service delivery.

The appointment of MEC Nkululeko Dunga to the finance portfolio was necessary to pass the provincial budget and stabilise the administration after the 2024 election outcomes. The editorial treated these principled objectives as unimportant rather than as essential governance functions.

EFF Gauteng chair and finance MEC Nkululeko Dunga. (Veli Nhlapo)

Business Day ignores that South Africa’s financial safeguards constrain any MEC from operating in a vacuum of unchecked power, so fearmongering over Dunga is baseless, and presuming guilt undermines the rule of law.

Under Lesufi’s leadership, with strong support from the finance MEC, the provincial government has already demonstrated fiscal discipline, stability and prudence. This is evident in its management of e-toll payments, improved audit outcomes and revenue generation. The premier and the new MEC have affirmed that there will be no change to this approach.

The editorial also accused Lesufi of being obsessed with the DA without providing any facts. But it failed to acknowledge the DA’s own all-consuming fixation with him. The party has demonstrated an intense hostility towards Lesufi, consistently trying to use state institutions against him. Yet despite repeatedly making corruption allegations against him in the media, the DA has failed to open any formal criminal cases, raising questions about the credibility of its claims.

The DA has spent considerable time and resources trying to demonise Lesufi personally in a media campaign that has often appeared to be driven more by personal vendetta than by genuine accountability. This pattern of behaviour reflects the obsessive behaviour Business Day chooses to ignore.

The double standard is glaring. The publication appears determined to validate whatever internal ANC gossip it uncovers, if it can use it to target the premier. Its sudden expertise on ANC factionalism is impressive.

There was a time when Business Day eagerly supported coalition politics as the ANC’s electoral dominance was weakening, presenting it as a democratic remedy to one-party rule. But it is now clear that this support was less about principled governance and more about the hope that fragmented election results would allow the DA to gain effective control without ever winning a clear popular mandate of its own.

Business Day ironically speaks of the reshuffle as haunting Lesufi. The paper is being haunted by its publishing of a reader’s letter that incorrectly claimed the IMF estimated broad-based BEE had set South Africa back by 2.5% of annual GDP since 1994.

That editorial adventurism and distortion of facts and figures will haunt Business Day for a long time.

• Pamla is Lesufi’s spokesperson.