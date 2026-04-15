KRISTEN FOURIE | The hidden environmental cost of war

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The environment is often overlooked when assessing the impact and cost of war, according to the writer. Picture:

As conflicts flare from Eastern Europe to the Middle East, the world is waking up to a sobering truth: every new front line is also a new fault line in the planet’s climate and ecological stability.

The cost of war is counted in lives lost, cities destroyed and economies destabilised. Rarely do we count forests burnt, rivers poisoned, soil ruined and carbon released into a warming world. But in an era of climate instability and biodiversity loss, the ecological consequences of human conflict are systemic risks with lasting social and economic effects — and war has become society’s collective climate-risk blind spot.

Estimates by the Conflict and Environment Observatory suggest that military activity accounts for about 5.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet these are often excluded or underreported in national climate disclosures.

Conflicts increase emissions through increased fuel use, explosions, infrastructure destruction and carbon-intensive reconstruction efforts. According to the Initiative on Greenhouse Gas Accounting of War, the war in Ukraine produced about 150-million tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions over 18 months — an amount similar to the annual emissions of countries such as Belgium or Denmark.

Beyond emissions, conflict degrades the natural capital underpinning economies and human wellbeing. Explosions contaminate soil with heavy metals, while damaged industrial sites can leak pollutants into waterways. In 2023, the destruction of Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam triggered catastrophic flooding and released contaminants across a major watershed, affecting agriculture, water systems and ecosystems downstream.

The effects ripple outward as farmers face reduced yields and safety risks from contaminated land, fisheries decline with polluted waterways and communities lose both income and resilience.

Environmental damage deepens social fragility. Agricultural disruption, damaged infrastructure and contaminated land lead to food and water shortages.

According to the Global Network Against Food Crises, about 295-million people across 53 countries faced acute food insecurity in 2024, with conflict identified as the primary driver of acute food insecurity for nearly 140-million people. In Africa, where conflict-affected countries account for about 80% of those facing acute food insecurity, the link is especially stark.

War destabilises food systems. Before 2022, Ukraine supplied about 10% of the world’s wheat and nearly half of its sunflower oil. Production and trade disruptions led to price swings. Environmental damage and unexploded ordnance make farmland unsafe for years, undermining food security.

By 2024, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees estimated that more than 117-million people worldwide were forcibly displaced due to violence and conflict. Conflict therefore creates a destabilising feedback loop: environmental damage undermines food and water security, increases displacement and economic strain, and diverts capital away from climate solutions.

Natural assets such as forests, water systems, farmland and stable infrastructure are critical to national economies. The World Bank estimates that natural capital accounts for almost 50% of total national wealth in many low-income countries.

When conflict damages essential systems, it can significantly reduce a country’s economic output. For example, IMF research shows that economies experiencing conflict often face long-term declines in GDP per capita of more than 20%.

Instability also tends to increase borrowing costs and fiscal pressures for affected nations. As global capital markets increasingly factor in climate and nature-related risks, neglecting the environmental consequences of conflict is no longer tenable.

For investors this highlights the importance of integrating geopolitical and environmental risks into long-term capital allocation decisions. In this sense, peace is not only a humanitarian objective but also a foundation for long-term economic stability and sustainable investment.

One unintended outcome of conflict may be the reinforcement of the case for renewables. As disruptions reveal the vulnerabilities of fossil fuels, clean energy becomes a tool for energy security and resilience. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU launched REPowerEU to reduce reliance on Russian gas and accelerate renewable adoption. Similar trends shape global investments.

Globally, military spending reached about $2.44-trillion in 2023, the highest ever recorded, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. In contrast, annual global climate finance totals about $1.3-trillion, still well below the International Energy Agency’s estimate that between $4-trillion and $6-trillion a year is necessary to achieve international climate targets.

If sustainable development is to matter, environmental destruction from conflict must be addressed. War undermines climate targets and erodes the natural and financial foundations of sustainable development.

Peace is therefore not simply a diplomatic aspiration. It is a foundational climate, biodiversity and economic strategy. It is time we counted its absence accordingly.

Fourie is ESG and impact analyst at Sanlam Investments.