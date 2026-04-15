LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Raising the price of imported inputs into an environment structurally hostile to production does not conjure up manufacturing capacity, says one writer. Picture:

Itac tariff plan risks raising costs, delaying renewables

The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) has proposed raising import duties on solar panels, wind turbine components and lithium-ion batteries to World Trade Organisation bound-rate ceilings; in some cases, from zero to 30%. The stated rationale is industrial localisation.

Tariff protection is a defensible instrument when applied to industries that face temporary competitive disadvantage but possess the structural prerequisites to scale.

South Africa’s manufacturing environment does not meet that threshold. Electricity costs are among the highest compared with other emerging markets. Rail and port throughput remain well below capacity. Capital formation is constrained by policy uncertainty, and the security cost burden on industrial operations is substantial.

Raising the price of imported inputs in an environment structurally hostile to production does not conjure up manufacturing capacity. What is likely to happen is that project costs will be inflated, renewable energy deployment delayed, and the burden transferred directly onto consumers and businesses.

The South African Renewable Energy Masterplan itself acknowledges this tension, explicitly preferring procurement restructuring over tariff protection as the primary localisation mechanism; Itac’s preliminary determinations run against that.

The question warranting executive attention is not whether South Africa should develop a domestic renewable energy manufacturing base, but whether import duties are the correct sequencing instrument before the structural constraints are addressed.

Chris Hattingh

Centre for Risk Analysis

Deindustrialisation inevitable amid policy woes

Tristen Taylor’s article refers (“Neglect is at the heart of SA’s industrial collapse”, April 8).

It was from about 2015 that our economy really started to tank, and this coincided with the government doubling down on racially discriminatory economic legislation (BEE, affirmative action, employment equity and so on) and its attack on private property rights (expropriation without compensation).

As the right to freedom of employment for minorities has been removed, most of our young, educated human capital has been forced to look outside South Africa for work. So the ANC is also destroying the economic futures of all who remain in the country.

Deindustrialisation is inevitable in this environment. The country needs new pragmatic black leaders (majority voters will not accept anything else) to change the current trajectory.

The current bunch of leaders all suffer from the Dunning-Kruger effect and there is simply no hope for anyone in South Africa while they are at the helm.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

Systematic mockery of DA blurs the lines

I understand Tom Eaton’s satire, and some of it is justified, but this systematic mocking and nitpicking toward the DA, without highlighting its radical difference from the ANC (in terms of organisation, integrity and results) and why it is vital for the country’s future, only ends up (deliberately or unintentionally) blurring the lines and making people believe “all parties are the same” (“Can Hill-Lewis transform from head prefect to senior statesman?”, April 14).

That is something populists on all sides and enemies of democracy rejoice in.

Christian Besnier

Via Business Day Online

Lesufi is rewarding and protecting his friends

Siswe Pamla reminds me of Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt (“Editorial about Lesufi not measured commentary”, April 14).

His Cosatu roots as a labour specialist and spokesperson for the union federation show Lesufi is rewarding and protecting his labour friends to cover for his disastrous Gauteng premiership.

Employment figures show Gauteng lags well behind the Western Cape, even though Gauteng is supposed to be the economic powerhouse of Africa. Far from it, in fact. Numerous Gauteng suburbs in its metros have not had running water for months, some for years.

Lesufi governs as an ANC populist, defying government of national unity protocols.

Eckehardt Ficinus

Dunkeld

Iran should be offered enriched uranium alternative

Your editorial opinion refers (“Peace in the Middle East can be the only deal”, April 14).

I pray that some rich individuals or countries offer to sponsor Iran to use its enriched uranium for civilian purposes (medical or power generation) on condition that the uranium is under the auspices of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which could track the supplies and neutralise their potential for military use.

By doing so, Iranians would benefit from nuclear technology, and fears that the uranium will be used for military purposes could be entirely ameliorated, as there would then be no non-military reason for Iran to pursue uranium enrichment.

Greg Becker

Via Business Day Online

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