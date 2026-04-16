GUGU LOURIE | SA’s new AI plan — nice words, but who’s acting?

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The writer asks why universities and TVET colleges continue to churn out graduates in fields with no jobs, when employers are desperate to employ qualified individuals with AI, cybersecurity and data analytics skills.

There’s a new draft national artificial intelligence (AI) policy that says South Africa needs to “grow its human capital to compete in the AI world”.

Sounds fancy and refreshing, right? Except we’ve heard this before. Who remembers August 2024’s big AI Policy Framework? It sat on a shelf for 20 months and did nothing for young people. Zero. Nada.

It was never publicly discussed or visibly implemented to enable South Africa and its young people to participate in the digital economy. The new draft discusses a national AI skills development strategy. Schools, colleges, universities, lifelong learning.

The draft envisages special AI programmes, research grants, innovation challenges, diaspora mentors and incubation hubs — music to the ears of the hopeful. But here’s my question: what’s been stopping the government from doing this all these years?

Let’s be real. Every year thousands of young South Africans enrol in universities and technical & vocational education & training (TVET) colleges. Yet graduate unemployment sits at ridiculous figures. Almost one in four degree holders can’t find a job.

Joblessness is even worse for those who did not further their studies after grade 12. Meanwhile, employers are eager to employ qualified individuals with AI, cybersecurity and data analytics skills.

But universities and TVET colleges continue to churn out graduates in fields with no jobs. Something doesn’t add up. Who’s to blame for this anomaly? Why aren’t students at universities and TVET colleges encouraged to learn a digital skill?

Why aren’t the chattering class screaming about this? Why is it acceptable to produce graduates who aren’t fit for the digital world? The cycle is cruel: no job without AI skills. No experience without a job. Young people trapped.

But here’s the good news. Some people have finally woken up. Tshwane University of Technology is working with industry bodies such as the Construction Education & Training Authority to fix its curriculum. Unisa is hosting career expos with Microsoft.

Furthermore, South Africa’s universities of technology, the ones that are looked down on, are built for the real world: theory plus practice. The government has also signed major deals with Microsoft and Google. There is hope; scalable training is rolling out, and the goal isn’t to catch up anymore. It is to leapfrog.

Seseko and Microsoft are in 48 underserved schools across all nine provinces. Rural kids in townships are learning AI and coding. Teachers are being accredited. That’s not future talk. That’s happening now.

The Global Business Services programme has created 5,800 digital jobs in the first half of 2025. Then there’s Ikamva Digital, launched in October 2025. It was built to solve the data and device problem because, let’s face it, you can’t learn digital skills if you can’t afford data. It’s in 50 TVET colleges, giving recognised certifications.

We have three AI industrial hubs at the University of Johannesburg, Tshwane University of Technology and Central University of Technology. They’re using AI to solve local problems: farming, manufacturing and health. Not just theory. Real stuff.

So yes, things appear to be moving in the right direction. But here’s the hard truth. This draft policy won’t help unemployed youth today. Not tomorrow. Not even in 12 or 18 months. It’s a framework. And frameworks don’t put food on the table.

Without enforcement, without real power, without budgets that actually get spent, this is just another well-intentioned document that will likely collect dust on the shelf. The real test will be whether the government moves from draft to law with speed, and institutions get the necessary funding.

South Africa doesn’t need another pretty plan. We need skills. We need jobs. We need action. We need universities and TVET colleges that are prepared to fast-track young people into the digital economy by producing graduates who are fit for purpose in the digital world.

AI is not waiting for new policies to be implemented but is already having an impact on our lives while the head honchos dilly-dally.

• Lourie is founder and editor of TechFinancials.