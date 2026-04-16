LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has decisive influence over the Government Employees Pension Fund through the appointment of half the board of 16 trustees, the writer says. Picture:

Time for action over GEPF mismanagement and political interference

The time has come to take concrete steps to review the activities of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and Public Investment Corporation (PIC). The state is not properly represented, with the balance structurally favouring political influence.

The finance minister has decisive influence through the appointment of half the board of 16 trustees. Large unions, especially Cosatu affiliates, play a role in the nomination of several trustees, which leads to political and ideological homogeneity in decision-making. This increases the systemic risk that political considerations will outweigh pure fund interests, especially where the state itself is an interested party (for example, fiscal pressure or development goals).

Pensioners, who represent about a quarter of GEPF members, have only one trustee, which is clearly disproportionate, and the pensioner representative, Christo van Dyk, has resigned. Did the political pressure become too much for him?

The Mpati commission findings, published in 2020, concluded there was serious mismanagement and poor corporate governance at the PIC; that political and personal interference influenced investment decisions; and about R34bn in investments had to be written off due to poor processes and controls.

Although the PIC is a separate legal entity, it is the mandatory investment manager of the GEPF, and the board of trustees of the GEPF has a fiduciary oversight duty over the PIC’s investment mandate.

Investments have delivered low returns, indicative of a mandate that places development and policy objectives (job creation, transformation, rescuing strategic entities) above risk-adjusted returns. Pension funds are indirectly exposed to bailouts of state-owned enterprises and other development projects that are intended to relieve fiscal or political pressure rather than protect primary retirement interests.

Recent developments at the PIC indicate a deepening power struggle within the organisation and highlight how political factionalism is undermining management. The suspension of chief investment officer Kabelo Rikhotso in October last year is part of a worrying pattern. It raises serious doubts about the PIC’s ability to act as an independent, professional and responsible custodian of more than R3.5-trillion in pensioner assets.

The time for talking is over and legal advice should be sought on the political control of the fund, the recovery of losses, possible criminal charges, fit and proper testing, inadequate annual reporting and the failure to implement the recommendations of the Mpati commission.

Hardus Mynhardt

Mossel Bay

Cuba is no role model for SA

Ronnie Kasrils and Mark Waller have called for “united action in solidarity with Cuba” on April 17, the 65th anniversary of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba.

In their view, “an immeasurable debt” is owed to Cuba because of its military support given to African liberation movements (“Cuba needs our solidarity now”, April 14).

The authors of your article refer to the longstanding US embargo against Cuba. In 1998 Pope John-Paul II described the embargo, which mainly hurts the poor, as “unjust and ethically unacceptable”. Equally unacceptable is the threat by US President Donald Trump that “Cuba’s next” for conquest.

However, the extent of Cuba’s contribution to South Africa’s democratic transition is debatable. Did it support the liberation movements to bring democracy to Africa or to promote Cold War progressive internationalism, which ANC documents equate with anti-imperialism, anti-Westernism and anti-liberal democracy?

Cuba is no role model. Yet the similarities between the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) and the ANC are striking. The PCC replaced the corrupt Batista dictatorship with a repressive communist dictatorship, and the ANC remains wedded to the national democratic revolution, which is anything but democratic.

Although the embargo has had a debilitating effect on Cuba, the PCC’s centralised control of the economy is also partly responsible for keeping the mass of Cubans in poverty. More than 1-million Cubans have fled the island in recent years. Similarly, the ANC’s control over every facet of the economy, which includes discriminatory policies against minorities — together with its rampant corruption, a trait it shares with the PCC — explains why most South Africans languish in poverty.

Trump endangers global peace. But the PCC does not represent the sort of future one should wish for South Africa, nor does it for Cuba. South Africans must tread carefully. The focus should be on reinvigorating their failing economy.

François Theron

Pretoria

Save more water by treating sewage effluent properly

Michael Avery’s most recent column refers (“IFC backs innovative bond for Western Cape water security”, April 14).

It would be interesting to see the utilisation of the extra 55-million cubic metres of water and how this relates to the Western Cape’s requirements. Is it 1% or 10%?

To me the missing piece is the treatment of domestic sewage effluent back to potable water, particularly for Cape Town as it seems to offer two wins: more water (duh) and a clean-up of the poorly operating sewage treatment plants.

However, unlike the clearing of alien vegetation, this option needs technology, technicians, chemists, biochemists and engineers, something not easily sourced in SA right now.

Paul Kearney

Via Business Day Online

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