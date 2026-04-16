MICHAEL BRIAN LEE | Creativity is the competitive advantage hiding in plain sight

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The role of leadership isn’t to 'drive innovation', but to remove barriers to creativity, the writer says. Picture:

Every organisation claims to value innovation. It’s as ubiquitous as “integrity” on the list of corporate values. Yet most business leaders misunderstand where and how it actually happens in their organisation.

April 17 marks World Creativity & Innovation Day, a UN-recognised commemoration that offers a useful lens for examining this persistent corporate blind spot. While companies invest millions in innovation labs and design thinking workshops striving for the next big breakthrough, they overlook the thousands of small creative acts their employees perform daily: the ongoing problem-solving and adaptive thinking that are the real drivers of competitive advantage.

We obsess over market crashes and competitive threats. One failed initiative will be dissected for weeks. Ten tiny steps forward won’t even be noticed. When leaders focus on crisis management and overlook incremental improvements, they signal that creativity matters only during emergencies. Organisations then systematically undervalue and underleverage their most renewable and least valued asset: the everyday creative capacity of their workforce.

Research by Adobe reveals that most people consider themselves below average creatively. So they stop trying. We conflate creativity with artistic talent, when in reality it’s simply the ability to generate novel solutions to problems. By that definition, every employee who has ever found a workaround, improved a process or adapted to changing circumstances has demonstrated creativity. So has every child, by the way.

A 2024 Nature study found that users are nearly twice as likely to share negative news than positive news. This negativity bias pervades organisations as well. We’re wired to notice what’s broken, not what’s working. Creative contributions that don’t announce themselves disappear into the noise. If your people don’t think they’re creative, they won’t be. If managers don’t see their creativity, they won’t reward it. You can’t scale what you think isn’t happening.

Consider the daily creative acts that go unrecognised in most organisations: the customer service representative who defuses a difficult situation with an unexpected approach; the operations manager who redesigns a workflow to eliminate a bottleneck; the finance analyst who develops a new way to visualise data that reveals hidden patterns. None of these people would describe themselves as a “creative professional”, yet each has generated value through creative problem-solving.

The question isn’t whether your organisation has creative capacity. It does. The question is how much of it you’re wasting. You don’t need more innovation programmes. You need to reprogram your approach to innovation. Rather than treating it as the domain of specialised teams or short, scheduled brainstorming sessions, you need to recognise creativity as a capability that operates continuously all the time across all functions.

The role of leadership isn’t to “drive innovation” but to remove barriers. Start with celebrating small improvements, not just breakthroughs. Permit people to experiment without punishment. Reward creative problem-solving as seriously as revenue, because it is its source.

When employees understand that the process they improved represents genuine value, they’re more likely to continue generating it. The competitive landscape rewards organisations that can adapt quickly to solve novel problems. These capabilities emerge from workforces that operate in environments that encourage them to exercise the creativity of a child, but in a business context.

The question isn’t whether your organisation has creative capacity. It does. The question is how much of it you’re wasting. You don’t need more innovation programmes. You need to reprogram your approach to innovation.

On World Creativity & Innovation Day the most valuable thing you can do isn’t launch another hackathon. It’s to look at your organisation with fresh eyes and ask: how many creative acts happened today that we didn’t even see? How much value are we leaving on the table by failing to recognise and cultivate the inherent creativity of our workforce?

These aren’t comfortable questions, but they unlock opportunity. If you learn to celebrate and leverage everyday creativity you won’t just innovate better. You’ll build a sustainable competitive advantage that’s impossible to vanquish. Competitors can copy your products, processes or business models. But they can’t beat a culture that mobilises the creative capacity of every employee.

World Creativity & Innovation Day is the perfect moment to make a permanent change.

• Lee is a US-based transformational coach, trainer, teacher, speaker, writer and expert in the mindsets of creativity, innovation and adaptability.