LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Cuba is a brutal antiworker tyranny

Ronnie Kasrils confirmed his reputation for worshipping antiworker tyrannies in his eulogy to the brutal bourgeois dictatorship in Cuba (“Cuba needs our solidarity now”, April 14). The people of Cuba certainly need our support, but not the horrible tyranny that crushes them.

In 1958 Cuba was one of Latin America’s richest and most developed countries. Its leader was Fulgencio Batista, who led a corrupt and ineffectual dictatorship. Batista was of mixed race with some native American blood, and had worked as a labourer in the cane fields in his youth.

In 1959 Fidel Castro seized power by force. Unlike Batista, he was a rich young man, lily white, and had never worked in a factory or a field. He was pure bourgeoisie, just like Marx, Lenin, Trotsky, Mao and every other communist leader who has ever come to power.

Castro ended all democracy, smashed the working classes, persecuted homosexuals (maricon), tortured and killed anyone who opposed him, set up Nazi-like concentration camps, and turned the once prosperous Cuban economy into one of the poorest in the region. Castro made the people of Cuba very poor but himself very rich.

The workers fled Cuba in their hundreds of thousands, risking sharks and stormy seas to escape to the US from the hell of Castro’s communism. Workers always choose to flee from communist countries to capitalist ones, never the other way round.

Castro was greatly helped by the stupid policies of the US, especially its idiotic economic sanctions, which served only to strengthen his dictatorship. US President Donald Trump is being even more stupid.

Andrew Kenny

Kleinmond

Diplomatic missteps complicate international relations

The appointment of Roelf Meyer as South Africa’s ambassador to the US is a mistake (“Ramaphosa names political veteran Roelf Meyer as next US envoy”, April 14). It is stupid, and the worst form of brown-nosing.

Is this supposed to benefit the economy? It won’t change a thing. Whoever in cabinet came up with this solution is deluded. Do they really think this will change US President Donald Trump’s views on South Africa?

Trump believes what Trump believes. The South African golfers tried and failed. Johann Rupert tried to no avail. Trump listens to no-one. If you try to reason with him, as French President Emmanuel Macron did regarding financial support for Ukraine, you will fail.

Trump has kept repeating the lie that America is giving more support to Ukraine than Nato allies. Macron corrected him in the White House. It didn’t work.

Take Trump’s current fallout with the Pope. The US president believes no-one can tell him he is wrong. When his friend Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tried he attacked her too.

He did the same to Maga supporter Tucker Carlson about the Iran war. Carlson said it was a bad idea to attack Iran. Trump would have none of that.

Trump is no longer the king of the world. He seemingly sees himself as Jesus, put on Earth to save the world.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via email

Malema ruling reaffirms SA’s commitment to equal justice

The court’s decision in the Julius Malema case is a crucial step in upholding the supremacy of justice and reinforcing the rule of law in South Africa (“Julius Malema sentenced to five years’ imprisonment”, April 16).

It is a reminder that no-one, no matter their political influence or status, is above the law. The independence of our courts is paramount, and this ruling demonstrates that the judiciary will not be swayed by political or social pressure.

Had Malema walked free it would have sent a dangerous message to the people of South Africa that individuals with power can act with impunity and avoid accountability for their actions. It would have deeply undermined trust in our legal system, giving the impression that the law only applies to the “man on the street” and not to the influential elite.

Justice must remain blind, impartial and unyielding in its pursuit of fairness. The implications of this case serve as a reminder that our democracy, founded on constitutional principles and the rule of law, must be fiercely protected to safeguard the integrity of our society.

If we are to build a country where all citizens, regardless of wealth, status or political affiliation, feel the benefits of justice, we must ensure every case is treated with the same commitment to accountability and fairness.

This ruling sets a significant precedent, ensuring our justice system retains its credibility and remains a pillar for all South Africans.

Thulani Dasa

Khayelitsha

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