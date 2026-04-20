JUN KAJEE | Europe rethinking US tech ties

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Europe operates its most critical systems within infrastructure whose ultimate governance lies in Washington, the writer says.

For years risks associated with Europe’s lopsided reliance on American technology were treated as a tangential afterthought, relegated to white papers.

That concern is no longer theoretical. The catalyst is not technological asymmetry alone but also more volatile American foreign policy, which has forced Europe to reassess the political tradeoffs embedded in its digital dependence.

France has moved first — not out of ideological zeal, but under administrative imperative. Following government guidance the French are being steered away from Microsoft, Zoom and other American platforms across core public functions. The shift will take years. That is beside the point. What matters is that it has been set in motion at all.

French officials are careful with their language. This is framed as risk management, not rupture. Yet the underlying recognition is clearly less comfortable: key functions of the state run on infrastructure ultimately subject to foreign jurisdiction.

The catalyst is familiar. The US Cloud Act compels US providers to disclose data in their possession, custody or control, regardless of where it is stored. While data localisation can help keep data physically within Europe’s borders, it does not by itself remove US legal exposure. If the data remains in the hands of a US company, American authorities can demand access.

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The deeper issue is structural. For more than two decades European institutions, both public and private, have built themselves on American systems: cloud infrastructure, enterprise software, collaboration tools and now AI platforms. Even where European firms compete, they often do so atop American hyperscalers.

Paris is tightening the conditions under which cloud services can be used by the state, in effect excluding providers exposed to extraterritorial legal claims. This is less a technological shift than a conceptual one. Infrastructure is no longer neutral. It carries legal and political weight.

Elsewhere in Europe the reaction has been more cautious, but the direction is similar. The EU’s Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act were designed to curb the power of large platforms. The Cyber Resilience Act extends scrutiny into security itself. While none of these replace American infrastructure, they shed light on the challenges of regulating tech companies and their globally dispersed operations.

Infrastructure is no longer neutral. It carries legal and political weight.

The structural constraint is obvious and unresolved. Europe lacks hyperscale cloud providers on the level of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud. This is not simply a technological lag; it reflects years of capital concentration, network effects and platform dominance that are now difficult to replicate.

In 2024 Microsoft president Brad Smith offered the blunt assessment that the concept of a cloud infrastructure existing entirely within a single nation’s borders has become a thing of the past.

Thierry Breton, the EU’s former internal market commissioner, put the point plainly in arguing that technology sovereignty is not about isolation but about preserving choice. The difficulty is that at the infrastructure level Europe’s choices remain narrow.

What is emerging is not decoupling, nor even divergence, but something more constrained. Governments are reducing exposure where they can, introducing redundancy where they cannot, and accepting that full autonomy is, for now, out of reach.

The shift is subtle but significant. Interdependence was once assumed to be stable. It is now treated as a condition that must be actively managed. The Europeans are discovering that sovereignty, long asserted at the political level, has been sacrificed through their past choices.

The risk is not sudden disconnection. It is less obvious and more ambiguous: Europe operates its most critical systems within infrastructures whose ultimate governance lies in Washington. Such arrangements can persist for years. Only gradually does the imbalance become impossible to ignore, especially when geopolitical tensions expose how much authority rests on the other side of the pond.

The Europeans may not enjoy being tethered to the American tech stack, but given the cost and complexity of implementing alternatives the question is not whether to cut the cord but how to manage it.

• Kajee is a lecturer at Southern Utah University, a nonresident research fellow at the Korea Institute for Maritime Strategy, and a researcher for the SeaLight maritime transparency initiative at Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation.