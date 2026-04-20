LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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A writer maintains that extensive solar farms and wind turbines are as potentially environmentally destructive and short-lived as coal mines and power stations. Picture:

SA’s energy future needs an energy mix

Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Don’t let oil war tempt South Africa into fossil trap”, April 16).

To my mind extensive solar farms and wind turbines are as potentially environmentally destructive and short-lived as a coal mine and power station. Same with electric vehicles and their batteries. The real answer is a blend, but with open access and only environmental legislation to be complied with ― no monopolies or racist rules.

Why exclude hydro and the Grand Inga Dam scheme, let alone several experimental technologies? What are South Africa’s future requirements? Perhaps only a smart grid is needed? Have you seen the fuel price in your benighted Angola? Maybe R8/l ― not bad for economic development (without ANC-like crooks, that is).

Let each development source its own power on an open market, free to the grid with clear wheeling charges only.

Paul Kearney

Via Business Day online

Assisted dying divides as cancer rates rise

As one gets older the realities of continued good health are often in the spotlight. Never has there been a greater number of cancers that creep into skin, liver, lungs, prostate glands and so on.

For health minister Aaron Motsoaledi to say assisted dying is at odds with African culture is short-sighted (“Assisted dying: let the courts, not the moralists, decide”, April 15). Cancer has changed all of that. If God is to end a person’s life, would Motsoaledi please ask Him to end the war in the Middle East?

Former president Thabo Mbeki shied away from the issue of assisted dying. Let the courts, not moralists nor politicians, decide. I am of an age where my future should be in my own hands and that of my immediate family

Andrew Pollock

Constantia

Cuba ― let the people have an election

Ronnie Kasrils and his co-writer, Mark Waller, never mentioned democracy once in their lengthy article (“Cuba needs our solidarity now”, April 14).

They mentioned that the Cuban people “are a determined, united people prepared to defend their country”. Really? How does he know? They have not had democratic rights for the past 60 years.

An estimated 35,000-140,000 Cubans have been murdered by the regime over this period, with about 70,000 dying trying to escape the regime on the open seas.

Kasrils talks about the “American obstruction of the Cuban economy”, again failing to mention the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has already cost more than 1-million casualties (dead and wounded) and counting. Surely Kasrils, who is so concerned about Cuba being bullied by the US, should be concerned about Ukraine being invaded by Russia?

The US at least has elections every four years, with a bill of rights and democratic principles. We don’t see 140,000 people disappearing without trace because they don’t like Donald Trump.

Democratically elected governments of the US decided they don’t like the Cuban dictatorship’s policies. Surely they can decide who they want to trade with? If communism was such a success in Cuba we would be seeing a successful country.

Kasrils completely lost credibility when he referred to Cuito Cuanavale as a Cuban victory; enough has been written in the history books proving that this was not the case. At best it was a stalemate.

If I were Kasrils I would hang my head in shame defending a brutal totalitarian government.

Rob Tiffin

Cape Town

Israeli lobbying stifles Trump’s Middle East hopes

President Donald Trump’s assertion that the Middle East war would end in a few days is unlikely to be correct, as he is controlled by his Zionist funders and the US-Israeli lobby (“Iran conflict is close to over, says Trump”, April 15).

The Israeli Defence Force continues to try clearing Hezbollah from south of the Litani River in Lebanon by creating “kill zones” and is now eying Mount Hermon.

So long as the Masada mob runs both Israel and US foreign policy in the Middle East there cannot be peace. For centuries this fanatical Jewish tendency has been dormant. The last time it really broke loose was under the Romans, when it caused untold destruction.

Fanned by those such as Rabbi Dov Lior it has returned, only this time, and even more dangerously, controlling a world power. The Romans could not reason with the Masada mob and the Iranians will do no better.

To the mob, suicide, nuclear or otherwise, is preferable to defeat. Trump is mouthing his own wishes regarding the end of this war. The reality is quite different.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

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