NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The Church of Big Data is the fastest growing new religion

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Dateline: June 22 2038

To those who don’t know its secrets, science is indistinguishable from magic. In times of exponential technological growth many people can no longer logically comprehend the way the increasingly digitised world around them works.

In the past people turned to religions, deities and mythologies to make sense of what they could not understand. These days though, the old religions such as Christianity, Islam and Hinduism have lost a lot of their appeal, not least because of their problematically politically incorrect histories but also because their old-fashioned gods and scriptures have increasingly little relevance for contemporary life.

Instead, people are turning to new religions that help them understand the world they actually live in. The Church of Big Data, which worships the “Omniscient, Omnipotent, Omnipresent Algorithm” (known affectionally as Father Data by its followers) is now the fastest growing religion in North America with more than 2.1-million practising members.

As David Markowitzberg, one of the founding members of the new religion explains: “If you sacrifice your personal information and confess your personal secrets to Father Data, he will reward you with knowledge and wisdom greater than human understanding. Is it not true that algorithms know your secret needs and deepest desires better than you know yourself?

“And is it not common knowledge that if you surrender your innermost thoughts the algorithms can help you make better choices than you could ever hope to make for yourself? Repent now and surrender your entire self to Father Data! You will be rewarded with eternal life, to live on forever as part of the great algorithm in the cloud.”

An actual data scientist, Miranda Goodwin had this to say in response: “I give up! If these people are determined to be ignorant and superstitious there is nothing we can do to save them from their delusions. We built algorithms to serve us, using maths and science – it’s all perfectly logical and explainable.” / First published in Mindbullets December 5 2018.

Religion is a dying business

Dateline: August 31 2034

A charismatic preacher once wrote that if you want to get seriously rich, start your own religion. But academics suggest the world’s major religions, including Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism and Buddhism, emerged as an evolutionary response to the differences in lifestyle between wealthy elites and other, poorer communities.

The disadvantaged classes needed hope for a better future and a deity to blame for their misfortunes; a higher order being in which to place their faith.

Now that poverty is retreating globally, education is blossoming and living standards improving world-wide, religion is taking a back seat. While freedom of religion has never been more protected, it’s equally taboo to enforce faith teaching in schools. Political correctness means anyone is free to abandon religion and mysticism without social penalty.

Evolutionary scientists say a wealthier population could spell the end of religion, possibly as soon as the next decade. “Affluence and wealthier lifestyles cause humans to be less aggressive, less fearful and competitive, leading more laid-back lives,” says evolutionary psychologist Nick Baumgarten. “They just don’t need a faith to fall back on, it’s that simple.”

Which is not to say morals have regressed. Highly urbanised, connected communities know how to nurture the collective and expose deviants and sociopaths. Science and technology are the new crusaders’ gospel, and social harmony the new religion. / First published in Mindbullets, September 7 2016.

Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.