ASHLEY DU PLOOY | South Africa’s e-waste future depends on radical accountability

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The writer says electronic waste recycling is now a legal and moral imperative in South Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED

The global community marks Earth Day 2026 today under the timely theme “Our Power, Our Planet”.

For those of us working in environmental management, these words are more than a slogan. They represent a direct challenge to the systems of production and governance that define our lives.

In South Africa, “power” is often associated with crisis. However, in the context of our planet’s health, power refers to our collective agency. It is the ability of government, industry and citizens to shift from a “take-make-dispose” culture toward a truly circular economy. Nowhere is this shift more urgent than in the management of electronic waste (e-waste).

Reflecting on the journey since the E-waste Recycling Authority (ERA) began as a steering committee in 2014 and its subsequent transition to an extended producer responsibility (EPR) scheme in 2021, I feel a profound sense of accomplishment.

In 2025, we saw a maturation of the EPR model that many sceptics once thought impossible in the local context. We reached 115% of our collection and recycling targets for waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) and lighting. Even more significantly, we achieved a WEEE landfill rate of just 0.27%, which brings us incredibly close to our goal of zero waste to landfill.

But these milestones, while celebrating the pioneers who have stepped up, also highlight a widening gap that we can no longer ignore. If we are to honour the theme of “Our Power”, we must speak frankly about where the burden lies and where it must be shared.

Compliance is not a choice; it’s a duty

We have more than 100 producer members who have embraced their responsibility. They are the pioneers, proving that high collection rates and 100% recycling of batteries and lighting are achievable.

But for every compliant producer, many others continue to operate on the fringes. These companies reap the benefits of the South African market without contributing to the clean-up of the waste they create.

This “free riding” creates an unfair cost burden on compliant businesses and stifles the economies of scale that would make recycling even more efficient. To the producers still on the sidelines, the era of voluntary concern is over.

EPR is a legal and moral imperative. Using your power means designing products for longevity and ensuring that when they reach their end-of-life, they do not become a toxic legacy for the next generation.

Enforcement is the engine of change

The department of forestry, fisheries & the environment has laid the legislative groundwork for EPR, and for that it must be commended. But a law without rigorous enforcement is merely a suggestion.

To truly protect “Our Planet”, governments must ensure a level playing field. We need robust monitoring to ensure no producer escapes its obligations. Furthermore, we must continue to integrate the informal collection sector into the formal value chain.

In 2025 we saw firsthand how e-waste management provides a crucial social dividend by creating livelihoods and dignity for those who have long been the backbone of waste recovery in our streets.

Government support in formalising these roles is essential for a just transition to a green economy.

The social dividend

The circular economy is not just about keeping lead and mercury out of our groundwater; it is about people. By diverting waste from landfills, we are recovering tonnes of valuable resources such as gold, copper and rare earth minerals that can fuel new industries. This is where South Africa’s power lies: in the intersection of environmental health and economic opportunity.

A collective mandate

As we celebrate Earth Day 2026, let us move beyond the rhetoric of “awareness”. We are well aware of the problem. What we need now is the courageous application of our collective power.

For the producers, this means total transparency and commitment to the full lifecycle of your products. For the government it means unwavering enforcement and support for circular infrastructure. And for the consumer, it means demanding that the brands you support are members of an accredited EPR scheme.

The results of 2025 show us that the model works. We have the systems, the multiskilled staff and the service provider networks ready to scale. Now, we need the political and corporate will to match. This is our power. This is our planet. Let us act like we intend to keep it.

• Du Plooy is CEO of the extended producer responsibility scheme ERA NPC.