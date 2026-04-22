HARRY SCHERZER | Oil shock first test of SA’s rebuilt fiscal credibility

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Eighteen years ago South Africa’s public debt was 23.6% of GDP; by 2025/26 it peaked at 78.9% .

Debt-service costs swallow 21c of every rand collected, making interest payments the largest nondiscretionary drain on the fiscus, above spending on health, basic education or social protection.

Several things have recently gone South Africa’s way. The government of national unity calmed the political temperature. Load-shedding ended. A commodity rally lifted mining taxes. The South African Revenue Service (Sars) collected more aggressively.

By February this year the main budget deficit had narrowed to 4.5% of GDP, Treasury was running a primary surplus for the first time in years, and S&P Global upgraded the credit rating for the first time since 2005.

A planned VAT increase was scrapped after revenue beat expectations by R21.3bn. Foreign investors bought a net R72.4bn in government bonds. The rand strengthened 13%, its best year since 2009. For the first time in a generation investors were finally buying into a realistic fiscal turnaround.

Then the Strait of Hormuz closed. Brent crude surged past $140 a barrel . Since South Africa imports nearly all its oil and fertiliser, higher energy costs affect transport, food prices and what Sars can collect. Inflation is forecast to hit 4.5% this month due to the price hikes. While the South African Reserve Bank held rates at 6.75% on March 27, it does not expect more cuts soon.

The 10-year bond yield has now spiked back above 9%, forcing the Treasury to pay a crisis premium on new debt weeks after it promised borrowing costs were falling. The rand has weakened. And investors pulled R41.3bn out of government bonds in a single week, the largest outflow since at least 2019.

Growth was the problem long before the Middle East crisis. GDP is at 1.4% this year, averaging 1.8% over the medium term — half the 3% needed to dent unemployment. The oil shock magnifies that weakness, compressing growth while pushing up the cost of everything the state buys and subsidises.

The Treasury wants a fiscal anchor, setting strict rules to limit spending and lower debt. The proposal , expected at the medium-term budget policy statement this year, would require each new administration to publish a medium-term debt reduction strategy subject to independent oversight.

The IMF expects legislated caps: 70% debt-to-GDP by 2030, 60% long-term. Instead, the Treasury wants a broad guideline. But rating agencies and foreign bond buyers take their cues from the IMF. If the fund considers the fiscal framework too loose it will reflect in the yield South Africa pays to borrow.

Many countries struggle with crippling debt; Jamaica was one of the first to turn things around. Its legislated fiscal rules, backed by an independent commission , halved its debt-to-GDP ratio from 144% to 72% in a decade.

Colombia regained investment grade the same year it legislated a structural balance rule in 2011; in 2025, it was downgraded back to junk. Brazil’s fiscal rules drove primary surpluses above 4% of GDP, until it abandoned them and debt doubled. Fiscal rules don’t work when governments find ways around them.

If the anchor is legislated with genuine independence it changes the investment case structurally, but the devil’s in the detail: it needs to define escape clauses, whether there’s proper oversight, and whether it is binding.

Even if the fiscal anchor works there’s a structural limit to what SA assets can return. Before the oil shock South African bonds offered real yields above 9% with inflation at 3% . If inflation reaches 4.5% and yields stay near 9%, real returns are only about 4.5%, which is still attractive globally but not as attractive as they were in January.

The rally of the past two years was built on a credible fiscal trajectory, not because the debt crisis had been resolved. Whether it survives depends on the following: the medium-term budget fiscal anchor proposal, whether the primary surplus hits 1.9% by 2027/28, rating actions from Fitch and Moody’s, and geopolitics.

• Scherzer is CEO of Future Forex.