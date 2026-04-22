LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Malema’s criticism of judiciary could undermine his appeal and standing

Like all politicians elected to parliament, Julius Malema has sworn an oath of office that obliges him to obey, respect and uphold the constitution and all other laws of SA (“Julius Malema in high-stakes appeal to keep MP post and protect EFF leadership”, April 17).

The constitution regards the rule of law as part of our supreme law. When it comes to judicial authority, no person may interfere with the functioning of the courts, and a decision issued by courts binds the persons to which it applies.

Malema would do well to bear those facts in mind when expressing his disagreement with his sentencing after being found guilty on five counts, including the discharging of a firearm at a celebration of the EFF’s anniversary.

He is, as a matter of course, entitled to appeal to the higher courts, being the high court, the Supreme Court of Appeal, and even the Constitutional Court in certain special circumstances.

Bad-mouthing the magistrate and prosecutor who acted in the case brought by the National Prosecuting Authority not only makes a nonsense of Malema’s oath of office, it also prejudices his prospects of success in the appeal proceedings, which he has vowed to pursue, because it cuts off his legal team from various arguments in mitigation of sentence that would otherwise be open to it.

Real revolutionaries — those intent upon ending, by revolutionary means, South Africa’s hard-won constitutional democracy — do not swear oaths to uphold the constitution and all other laws of the country.

If at the end of his appeals Malema finds himself with a custodial sentence of more than a year without the option of a fine, he will be disqualified by law from parliamentary office until five years after his custodial sentence has been completed, as laid down in section 47 of the constitution.

His intemperate outbursts after the sentencing proceedings may well count against him in law and politics.

Paul Hoffman

Director, Accountability Now

Misallocated pension funds or justifiable caution?

Andrew R Donaldson’s article refers (“Have our retirement savings been misallocated?”, April 17).

Let’s be bluntly honest and realistic rather than theoretical and hopeful. Investment of pension money in “domestic public securities” means cash into ANC-connected pockets, and haircuts and penury for pensioners.

Consider the pitiful increases Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF) pensioners get (3.5% last) and the regular fall in resignation amounts. From October 1 2025, the GEPF implemented new actuarial interest factors that have reduced resignation (withdrawal) benefits by an average of 15%.

That fund is either investing “poorly” or being looted, or both. Do some real homework — I don’t think SA pensioners need another sucker punch.

Paul Kearney

Via Business Day online

Reducing Iran’s capability to develop nuclear weapons is surely a win

Is Luke Feltham seriously suggesting that the US attack on Iran has “failed to meet any of its objectives”? (“JD Vance’s Faustian bargain sours”, April 20).

Not even one? The main objective, not opaque at all, was to prevent or hugely reduce Iran’s ability to develop and then deploy nuclear weapons. We can surely acknowledge that has been fully achieved?

What comes after, and whatever Vance may or may not achieve, has many potential iterations. Rushing to adjudicate on his legacy seems oddly premature.

Martin Neethling

Via Business Day online

Choose integrity and service above slogans in local elections

In the coming local government elections South Africans face more than just another political moment; we face a moral decision about the kind of leadership we want.

For too long communities have been led by individuals who see politics as a pathway to wealth rather than a platform for service. This election must be different. We need ethical leaders who are grounded in their communities — not leaders who are driven by money, status or personal gain.

Leadership is not about positions. It is about service. Our municipalities are struggling because many elected representatives disappear after elections. They become visible only during campaign season, when posters go up and promises flow freely. But real leadership requires consistent visibility, ongoing engagement and daily accountability — not seasonal appearances.

We need honest leaders. Leaders who understand that public office is a public trust. Leaders who report back to the community. Leaders who act with diligence, integrity, and transparency.

This election mustn‘t be about slogans; it must be about character. South Africa needs community servants — ethical leaders who will be accountable to the people and who will serve with humility and courage.

The power lies with the voters. Let us choose wisely.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Via email

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