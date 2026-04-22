WANDILE SIHLOBO | Record harvests ease pressure on agricultural export policies

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It is now nearly two months since the Middle East war started and we haven’t seen a generalised shift to food export restrictions, the writer says.

Major global agricultural exporting countries are approaching the Middle East crisis differently than they did in other recent crises.

In the past we saw swift policy reactions and implementation of export bans on some farming inputs or agricultural commodities in response to global shocks and uncertainty.

While the appeal of such policy responses is that they are beneficial to domestic consumers of exporting countries in the short term, these policies also have negative effects on food security challenges in importing countries and disadvantage farmers in countries that rely on imported fertilisers and agrochemicals.

It is now nearly two months since the Middle East war started and we haven’t seen a generalised shift to such export restrictions. This approach must continue, as it will help support global food security.

Part of the reason for the favourable policy environment by agricultural exporting countries is the ample supply of agricultural products in the world market. For example, estimates from the US department of agriculture place global sugar production in 2025/26 at a record 189-million tonnes, underpinned by strong harvests in Brazil and India, among other countries.

It is for this reason that the monthly global sugar price index of the UN Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) averaged 92 points in March 2026, down 21% from a year ago.

Global dairy supplies remain plentiful, with strong production across major exporting countries other than Australia, where the industry is under pressure. The FAO’s global dairy price index averaged 121 points in March 2026, down 19% from a year ago.

Global grain and oilseed supplies are also robust. For example, in its March 2026 report, the International Grains Council (IGC) put 2025/26 global grain and oilseed production at 2.5-billion tonnes, up 9% from a year ago. These include maize, wheat, soya beans and rice.

If we zoom in on wheat, the 2025/26 global harvest was a record 845-million tonnes, underpinned by ample harvests across major producing regions such as the EU, Russia, the US, Canada, Australia, Ukraine, China and India.

Regarding 2025/26 global maize supplies, the harvest is estimated at 1.3-billion tonnes, up 6% from the previous season, boosted by large harvests in the US, Brazil, Argentina, Ukraine, China, India and South Africa.

We saw similar harvest conditions in rice, with the IGC placing the 2025/26 global rice harvest at a record 544-million tonnes, supported mainly by India, China, Bangladesh and Vietnam.

In soya beans, the harvest for the 2025/26 season is well above average at 426-million tonnes on the back of large harvests in the US, Brazil, Argentina, China and Paraguay. Sunflower seed production in 2025/26 was robust at 56-million tonnes, up 8% from the previous season, driven by large harvests in Russia, Ukraine, the EU, Argentina, Kazakhstan and South Africa.

These are not the only agricultural value chains that saw robust harvests. We also saw ample harvests of various fruits and nuts in the major producing countries globally, including South Africa.

In an environment of such large supplies it makes sense that while recognising the risks of higher fertiliser and fuel prices, exporting countries are not rushing to introduce policy changes that would primarily disadvantage importing countries and cause panic in global agricultural markets.

There are risks for the 2026/27 season, which starts in May in most regions of the northern hemisphere. The projected El Niño and higher fuel and fertiliser prices will influence farmers’ planting decisions. In the southern hemisphere we start planting in October, and the same factors will be key considerations for farmers.

• Sihlobo is presidential envoy on agriculture and land, chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and a senior fellow in Stellenbosch University’s department of agricultural economics.