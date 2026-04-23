ANESU M CHATIKOBO | The structural bet behind the oil price spike

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While the JSE reacts daily to headlines of ceasefires or shipping disruptions in the Gulf, these price swings are symptoms, not the cause. The real story is a permanent reorganisation of the regional energy map and the emergence of a new model for infrastructure ownership.

While energy crises trigger immediate pump price panic, the true peril is “slow-release” inflation. Analysis from the Georgia Institute of Technology suggests that because oil and gas underpin the entire industrial cost structure, from fertiliser to pharmaceuticals, the full economic impact is often delayed by six to 12 months.

When supply chains prioritise efficiency over resilience, these costs compound quietly. By focusing solely on retail fuel prices, South Africa is in effect “pre-ordering” next year’s industrial inflation. While we manage the symptoms, our neighbours are building the structural hedge.

The global “majors” ― ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies ― are the arbiters of bankability. When they move capital they recalibrate the global risk-reward map. Their 2024 and 2025 divestments were not exits but high-grading exercises: ExxonMobil’s $1.28bn Nigerian onshore transfer and Shell’s $1.3bn SPDC sale represent a deliberate rotation away from mature, high-cost legacy plays toward deepwater efficiency.

This capital is now surfacing in Angola’s deepwater, Mozambique’s liquefied natural gas and Namibia’s Orange Basin. TotalEnergies is advancing toward a final investment decision on the Venus discovery, while Galp’s Mopane find confirms the basin’s scale.

Meanwhile, South Africa remains at the consumption end; with the Sapref and Enref refineries offline, domestic refining covers less than 35% of demand. The infrastructure to close this gap is being built and owned by others.

The energy infrastructure now providing a hedge for our neighbours is in effect the “2019 vintage”. In February of that year Luanda enacted Presidential Decree No. 49/19 , which approved the creation of the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas & Biofuels and formally stripped the state operator, Sonangol, of its role as the national concessionaire.

By separating the regulator from the operator, Angola ended a structural conflict of interest that had suppressed competitive licensing for decades. None of this was a crisis response it was an institutional correction by a country whose production trajectory had run out of options.

This logic of capital attraction was further refined in January 2024 when Angola left Opec . The move was not rooted in ideology but in deal structure: greater production flexibility makes licensing terms more competitive, drawing the foreign investment a $70bn upstream pipeline requires.

By derisking the investment cycle and allowing the majors to produce at maximum technical capacity, Angola ensured that when the global disruptions arrived the capital was already committed and the infrastructure was operational. These assets are being priced at a premium today because they were committed when few were competing to own them.

Botswana offers the most instructive case for a South African capital allocator seeking to move beyond mere policy intervention.

Following a sovereign credit downgrade in March Gaborone pivoted to an infrastructure equity strategy. Its near-term position involves the negotiation of a 30% equity stake in the multibillion-dollar Lobito refinery project , estimated at north of $6bn, alongside Zambia’s established 26% interest .

Its longer-dated position, a joint feasibility study for a proposed $4bn refinery at Walvis Bay launched in partnership with Namibia, represents an option value on Orange Basin crude before those discoveries flow commercially. These are not speculative commodity bets; they are infrastructure equity plays designed to protect a national balance sheet from the volatility of raw material exports.

The African Energy Chamber estimates the continent requires north of $20bn in downstream infrastructure investment by 2050 simply to service its own demand growth. For South African institutional capital this gap represents a structured return opportunity rather than a mere supply chain hurdle. Because fuel demand is nondiscretionary it offers a utility-like demand profile and predictable internal rates of return that align with long-term pension and insurance mandates.

South Africa possesses the institutional depth to lead this regional reorganisation. Our major commercial banks maintain world-class project finance capabilities and the Public Investment Corporation has a clear mandate for cross-border infrastructure that supports regional integration.

The “Angola model”, where sovereign co-investors and international partners share the risk and the processing margin, is the replicable template we have overlooked.

Durable positions are built in the quiet intervals of reform. The key is to move beyond managing shocks to owning the margin. Pivoting from price-taker to regional shareholder is possible. The disruption did not create this opportunity; it merely revealed who chose to build before it arrived.

• Chatikobo is a CA specialising in M&A advisory. He writes in his personal capacity.