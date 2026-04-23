EVAN RICE | Sawem launch timeline is realistic, but momentum must not be lost

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Wholesale Electricity Market (Sawem) launch is another key milestone in ensuring that the recent gains in electricity supply are sustained, the writer says.

South Africa has experienced very little load-shedding over the past year thanks to commendable recovery in coal plant availability at Eskom, lower industrial electricity demand — particularly from energy‑intensive smelters; and the accelerated rollout of renewable energy capacity and battery storage, both large-scale and on rooftops.

Since 2023, more than 5GW of new wind, solar and battery projects supplying business customers via wheeling have gone into construction, representing more than R150bn of private investment. Initially this took the form of bilateral contracts between a single independent power producer (IPP) and a large customer — mostly large mining and industrial companies. However, over the past two years this has shifted to a model where most new capacity involves a licensed energy trader as the buyer.

There are two reasons for this. First, there is a limited number of companies that use enough power to buy the full output of a large renewable energy project. By buying and in turn selling the capacity on to multiple end-users, traders increase the addressable market of customers for wheeled electricity, whose commitment to purchase the wheeled energy ultimately underpins the bankability of the projects.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, traders bridge the gap between what financiers require — long‑term revenue certainty and bankable risk allocation — and what most businesses are willing or able to commit to in terms of contract duration, risk allocation and flexibility. Traders can take on risks end-users avoid, such as paying for unused electricity, because they build portfolios of generators and customers, rather than relying on individual one‑to‑one contracts. This portfolio approach has been central to accelerating renewable energy project deployment.

Recent progress should be acknowledged, but the job is not done. South Africa still faces an enormous task to ensure enough new generation capacity is built by 2030 to replace some of Eskom’s oldest coal stations as they are decommissioned — without risking a return to chronic load-shedding. Achieving this will require investment to continue and, ultimately, to accelerate.

This is where the South African Wholesale Electricity Market (Sawem) comes in. The wholesale market will allow electricity to be bought and sold on day‑ahead and intraday markets via a regulator‑approved trading platform, where generators, distributors, traders and large consumers interact. It represents a decisive shift away from the current system, in which Eskom both dominates generation and carries much of the operational and financial risk of balancing the system.

The wholesale market plays a few important functions. First, it creates generation and system cost transparency to help inform efficient system dispatch and investment decisions. Second, it creates a platform for selling excess generation capacity, which mitigates a key risk for financiers providing long-term finance to enable lower tariffs.

Third, it also allows some risks to be transferred to market participants. Under the current system, the costs of balancing the grid are largely socialised across all consumers. In a wholesale market, those whose forecasts or operational decisions create imbalances will bear the associated costs. This creates strong incentives for accurate forecasting, and the Sawem provides a mechanism for generators and traders to manage deviations from forecasts and meet contractual commitments more efficiently. It also incentivises investments in flexible capacity, which becomes increasingly important as more variable renewable energy is added to the system.

Without a wholesale market, investment remains overly reliant on rigid bilateral contracts, increasing risk premiums and raising the cost of capital. A liquid market allows participants to manage short‑term risk, supports more efficient portfolio management by traders, and strengthens confidence that new projects can be financed and operated sustainably over time.

As market operator, the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) initially targeted an April 1 launch. Regulatory processes have pushed this out to the third quarter. The revised timeline allows the market operator’s licence conditions to firmly establish operational independence from the rest of the Eskom Group.

It also allows time for meaningful consultation on the market code — the rulebook governing bidding, dispatch, imbalance settlement and dispute resolution. A credible code is essential for fair and transparent market operation.

Vesting contracts between Eskom Generation, Eskom Distribution and the market will also form a critical part of the transition. These contracts provide Eskom with a financial hedge during the early phases of reform, establish transparent reference pricing, and guard against abuse of market dominance.

Active participation in the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa’s) consultations on the market code and vesting framework is crucial to ensure the Sawem functions fairly, competitively and transparently for the benefit of all South African power system users.

The Sawem will be launched in phases. From the third quarter of this year participation will initially be limited to Eskom Generation, Eskom Distribution and IPP capacity procured under government programmes. While participation will be restricted at first, these entities represent the majority of electricity generated and sold in South Africa, providing sufficient scale and liquidity for initial market operation.

This phase will for the first time make hourly electricity prices publicly available, transparently showing the variable cost of generation and system marginal prices. Generators will bid their available capacity into the day-ahead market for each hour of the following day at their associated variable cost of producing that power (essentially the fuel cost). The market operator then determines what generation will be dispatched to meet the forecasted demand of the system for that hour (taking into account grid constraints and system reserve capacity requirements) on a least-cost basis. The bid price of the marginal generator sets the price for that hour. This information is a foundational building block for efficient dispatch, informed investment decisions and effective risk management.

In a second phase currently envisaged from mid‑2027, private generators, traders, municipalities and large private power users will also be able to opt in as market participants. At the same time, the market will introduce balanced responsibility for generators and other market participants. Imbalance charges will initially be capped to give market participants time to develop the systems and capabilities required to manage these new responsibilities.

The phased rollout will not be without challenges. Not every component will work perfectly from day one. There will be testing and refinement, and delays are possible. But further significant postponement also carries serious risks.

Starting — even imperfectly — is far better than standing still. The Sawem launch is another key milestone in ensuring that the recent gains in electricity supply are sustained and that South Africa continues to attract the investment needed to power its future.