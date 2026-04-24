Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A satellite image of destroyed buildings at Iran's Isfahan nuclear technology site after it was hit by US bombers on June 22 2025. Picture: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/REUTERS

US misrepresented nuclear threat posed by Iran

Martin Neethling’s defence of the US strike on Iran erects a flimsy straw man, presuming the US attack’s “main objective” was to “prevent or hugely reduce Iran’s ability to develop and then deploy nuclear weapons” (”Letters to the editor”, April 22).

This mischaracterises both Iran’s position and the strike’s rationale. Iran had repeatedly insisted, through Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s fatwa and International Atomic Energy Agency-verified compliance under the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) until US withdrawal and public statements, that it does not seek nuclear weapons.

Its programme remains civilian-focused ― enriching uranium for energy and medical isotopes, not bombs. Neethling’s premise thus fabricates a nonexistent weapons threat to justify aggression, ignoring how the 2018 US JCPOA exit and “maximum pressure” sanctions deliberately provoked escalation.

Luke Feltham rightly critiqued JD Vance’s “Faustian bargain” as failing its own benchmarks: no dismantled programme, no capitulation, just hardened Iranian resolve and retaliatory missile barrages exposing US vulnerabilities (“JD Vance’s Faustian bargain sours”, April 20).

Neethling’s rush to vindicate Vance overlooks the obvious blowback ― devastated US military bases in client Arab states, severe disruption of the global economy and erosion of nonproliferation norms. True security demands negotiation, not bombs.

Neethling’s strawman ignores Iran’s nuclear stance and the US strike’s true costs. Feltham’s analysis holds; Neethling’s does not.

Andile Songezo

Johannesburg

Let’s see the design of this moral compass

Sibongile Vilakazi criticises organisations that strive to comply with governance frameworks but don’t have a “moral compass to guide behaviour” (“VBS and performative governance ― when compliance masks theft”, April 21).

Criticising failure is all very well, but Vilakazi makes no attempt to offer a solution. “A moral compass cannot be assumed; it must be designed”.

So where’s this design?

Dr Gary J Cundill

Wilderness

Mandelson and the decline of a former great power

The hand-wringing and navel-gazing under way in the British parliament over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the US ambassador is symptomatic of a former great power grappling with economic and social decline (“Mandelson released after arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office”, February 24).

The row over why he was appointed despite a notorious past ignores the time-honoured practice of decisions made over cigars and brandy in gentlemen’s clubs in St James. The obvious reason for his placement was that the mandarins of Whitehall thought he had something in common with US President Donald Trump. What they had in common was Jeffrey Epstein.

After Keir Starmer’s obsequious visit to the White House, where he invited Trump to an unprecedented second state visit, it was clear the UK wanted to curry favour with this egocentric and unpredictable president at any cost.

The cost so far has been the firing of Oliver Robbins, who acquitted himself with dignity in front of the foreign affairs committee, putting more questions on the future of the prime minister.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

SAA ― its all about the load factor it can’t achieve

Like many other taxpayers I will not fly South African Airways (SAA) out of principle due to lax standards, the R60bn the airline wasted and the lack of consequence management (“AG exposes ‘inferior’ finances and control failures at SAA”, April 21).

The target market for any airline flying out of South Africa is the travelling middle class, due to ticket prices. Looking at a similar country, Air New Zealand has 30% of the market of all international visitors to the country, using 115 aircraft (SAA has 20) and has a turnover of about R27bn (SAA R8bn). Airlines need to have a load factor of 75%-80% to break even, whereas SAA’s is reported to be about 65%. By comparison, Air New Zealand’s is 85%-90%.

SAA can never make a profit as a state-owned entity after it (with the ANC government) alienated its biggest customer base in South Africa ― middle-class people. There is no national loyalty as there was in the past and there is in New Zealand. There is actually an active silent boycott of SAA for what it has done in the past and present government policies.

The government is now in a tight spot; the CEO just resigned and it recently lost its CFO and three board members. Yet transport minister Barbara Creecy called for calm in parliament and gave the management team an emphatic vote of confidence.

Has everyone in the government lost their minds? It’s over. Stop wasting our money and time ― just sell SAA to a buyer that can appeal to all South Africans and build national loyalty.

Rob Tiffin

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​